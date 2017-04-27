BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197367 - Today at 08:57 PM Flat Pattern prep
SteveH Online biggrin
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 722
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
As I think ahead to next week's US Open pattern, 40 feet of 1:1 oil, I have but one ball. The Storm Crux.

I was reading Mo's old ball surface article and trying to make sense of it.

If I take mine down to 360 and do a 500/100 pad, will the 360 layer always be there, making the ball a little more surface than it ever was?


http://www.strikeitrichproshop.com/altering-ball-surface/
_________________________
Current League average 178

High League game: 290
High League Series: 768
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

