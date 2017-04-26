Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #197334 - 11:08 AM Loving the sport patterns SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 721

We are just finishing up our sports league next week. We started last year with teams, and then went to doubles as our participants dwindled. The Fall/Winter was transformed into doubles, which has been a ton of fun for everyone involved, all ten of us LOL



Our final test next Tuesday is the flat 40" US Open pattern. Heard it's a doozy

Current League average 178



High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#197335 - 01:01 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 217

Do some find it harder to adjust to a sport pattern than others?

Or do you all find it about the same?

L/T 48

Code Black

#197339 - 03:47 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns trekguy

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 11/28/08

Posts: 783

I started a sport league seven years ago. We have about 10-15 regulars, and about that many who come out to try it on occasion, and few who bowl a couple of nights to "prepare" for Nationals. Our league is singles. It's eight weeks long, and you need six scores to qualify for the year end prize of a new ball of choice, for season high average. We changed it a little this year to keep people interested til the end by using your top six scores. Meaning you can throw two out if you come every week, and it makes it harder for people to really predict who's ahead. We also pay out high series and game for the night, and have a bracket, as well. I've found that more people will at least try it when it's singles... no commitment to a team, etc. Those of us that have done it, like it, it's really a challenge, and shows you how much the oil pattern affects scores. We've had a number of bowlers try it, and never come back. Ha! I've also had a couple that quit after the first three games... ego couldn't handle it.

Motiv Jackal Ghost

Motiv Revolt Vengeance

Motiv 2Cruel

Motiv Venom Shock

Motiv Arctic Sniper

Motiv Tank

#197340 - 05:26 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 721

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 721A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT [quote=W9JAB]Do some find it harder to adjust to a sport pattern than others?

Or do you all find it about the same? [/quote



A lot harder. On house shots it's pretty easy, since typically you only need to hit an area. On many sport shots a single board can determine your future. The short ones like Cheetah really get to me.

Current League average 178



High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

#197341 - 09:52 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 721

We had many that tried on season and left Trekguy. The egos can be enormous. Take a 230 bowler down to 170 and watch him cry

Current League average 178



High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

#197343 - 12:39 AM Re: Loving the sport patterns champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2081

I vastly prefer sport bowling myself. When I lived in Tucson I bowled a few seasons in a duos league that bowled on eight different patterns for four weeks each. Yes, there's a lot of frustration when the wheels fall off, but there's so much satisfaction in bowling well that it overrides the bad nights.



Now that I live in a much smaller town, with very little interest among the local bowlers in a sport league, the only time I see the tougher stuff is at nationals. That makes it all the harder, but like Tom Hanks said, in a league of their own, "the hard is what makes it great."

Career Highs: 300/759

#197353 - 12:12 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns W9JAB





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 217

A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 217A/S/L: 66/m/Il.

A mystery pattern, start cold and figure it out as you go

A mystery pattern, start cold and figure it out as you go could be interesting. I'm in a senior league, we don't get any warm/practice up balls.So that got me thinking.A mystery pattern, start cold and figure it out as you gocould be interesting.

L/T 48

Code Black

#197364 - 11:47 AM Re: Loving the sport patterns SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 721

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 721A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT



I think the easiest pattern to



The real problem with today's Pattern fixation, is that the vast majority of amateurs can't read the pattern anyway. It sure helps out many with preparation, getting the right balls and surface. But beyond that, they all play different. On any given night, they play different in the same center. Time of year makes a huge difference too.I think the easiest pattern to deal with is the flat pattern. Toy around with your line and angle, and that's about it.I'm considering taking my Crux down to 500 grit for next week's US Open pattern. It's my only ball capable really. But to do that, I need to start with my lowest grit. Not sure the ball will ever be the same after I do that.

Current League average 178



High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

#197366 - 01:50 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 386

Over the last 10-15 years, those who can really rev-up their balls have begun to dominate the sport. Worse yet, typical house shots play into that strength.



Flat oil patterns bring spare shooting back into the scenario. Out of bounds inside and outside guarantee even the big 'hand' players are going to shoot a few spares. Some aren't very good at it.



Making golf courses longer didn't solve anything. making fairways narrower would.



The decision to make oil patterns that were illegal 40-50 years ago legal today hasn't been good for bowling. Where I bowl, everyone would rather have a pseudo-200+ average than a real 190 average.



Everyone would rather complain about bad conditions than spend the time 'actually' becoming a better bowler.



From an economics standpoint, it's cheaper and faster to buy a new ball then take the time to bowl the necessary games to get better.



The problem, centers can only be profitable if they can keep their lanes busy. What's killing the sport, is the sport itself.

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 3000 Grit

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top

