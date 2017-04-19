#197362 - 10:06 AM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread Re: Richie V.] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 721

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 721A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT



First frame, 9-spare. 11 in a row for 290.

2nd game 243, third was 235 for a 768.



My second 700 series, but first in league.



Yeah, it would be nice to have a 300, but I Really wanted the 800 series. Third frame or so of the last game, I felt something pop in my wrist. I could no longer support the ball or cup it on the backswing. So I just slowed down and rolled softly towards the break. Thank goodness for a house shot right?



But our team, with a combined average of 666, shot 2396 scratch, and 2966 with handicap. That pushes us from 4th to something better, and we beat the first place team in doing so.



Wish this could have been in the VL league as well Second to last night of Friday league, I decided that with the temps high, I should bring three balls just in case.First frame, 9-spare. 11 in a row for 290.2nd game 243, third was 235 for a 768.My second 700 series, but first in league.Yeah, it would be nice to have a 300, but I Really wanted the 800 series. Third frame or so of the last game, I felt something pop in my wrist. I could no longer support the ball or cup it on the backswing. So I just slowed down and rolled softly towards the break. Thank goodness for a house shot right?But our team, with a combined average of 666, shot 2396 scratch, and 2966 with handicap. That pushes us from 4th to something better, and we beat the first place team in doing so.Wish this could have been in the VL league as well _________________________

Current League average 178



High League game: 290

High League Series: 768

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top