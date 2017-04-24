BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions » Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197327 - 04/24/17 07:51 PM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with [Re: mmalsed]
spr3wr Offline
USBC Bronze Level Coach

Registered: 08/19/06
Posts: 553
A/S/L: 54/m/MICHIGAN
In warm up take your most aggressive ball and sand it down to 250 grit. Play 18 out to 10 don't allow the ball to travel outside the 10 board.Now your burning up a spot outside of the crankers shot. Your tying to get the crankers ball reacting to hook earlier so the ball doesn't get out to the 5 board. This way your saving your outside line as well.
Something else a aggressive ball don't hook as much as a weaker ball on dry lanes.
_________________________
USBC Bronze level Coach
[censored] Ritger level 1 coach
High game 300 X 2
High series 810
Current ave. 213

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197333 - 04/25/17 12:29 AM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with [Re: spr3wr]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 384
A/S/L: 69/M/California
The adage is, "On dry lanes, strong balls become weak and weak balls become strong".

Few of us can generate enough RPM's to wear out the oil pattern during 'shadow balls'. A more prudent approach would be to use 'shadow balls' to get lined up, not to influence someone else's shot.

Instead, as conditions degenerate, use someone else's track to influence you own.

Let your opponent create the track with their RPM's and simply throw less aggressive equipment across your opponent's track and let your opponent's track make your weak ball strong.

It's not about who can get farther left, but who can hit the end of the pattern with a ball that has enough speed and RPM's to recover and carry.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 3000 Grit
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#197336 - 04/26/17 01:03 PM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with [Re: mmalsed]
W9JAB Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 217
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
It seems more and more people are playing a offensive game.
_________________________
L/T 48
Code Black

Top
#197346 - Yesterday at 01:07 PM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with [Re: 82Boat69]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1264
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
The adage is, "On dry lanes, strong balls become weak and weak balls become strong".
Few of us can generate enough RPM's to wear out the oil pattern during 'shadow balls'. A more prudent approach would be to use 'shadow balls' to get lined up, not to influence someone else's shot.
Instead, as conditions degenerate, use someone else's track to influence you own.
Let your opponent create the track with their RPM's and simply throw less aggressive equipment across your opponent's track and let your opponent's track make your weak ball strong.
It's not about who can get farther left, but who can hit the end of the pattern with a ball that has enough speed and RPM's to recover and carry.


"Simply" - LOL. It's all "simply" until you have to do it.

It's much more difficult when you have someone who CAN and DOES burn up a line in three shots and then moves to burn up another. Nice buy, but as W9JAB (You're an amateur radio operator, right? ) said, he's playing a very offensive-minded game.

Originally Posted By: spr3wr
In warm up take your most aggressive ball and sand it down to 250 grit. Play 18 out to 10 don't allow the ball to travel outside the 10 board.Now your burning up a spot outside of the crankers shot. Your tying to get the crankers ball reacting to hook earlier so the ball doesn't get out to the 5 board. This way your saving your outside line as well.
Something else a aggressive ball don't hook as much as a weaker ball on dry lanes.


I might just do something like that. I've an aggressive ball that I could make my "burner" ball. I don't know when I'll run against these guys, but having an offensive weapon might not be a bad idea.
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#197352 - Today at 10:59 AM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with [Re: mmalsed]
W9JAB Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 217
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Quote:
W9JAB (You're an amateur radio operator, right?

Yes not so active anymore, this is my "shack"
_________________________
L/T 48
Code Black

Top
#197354 - Today at 01:30 PM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with [Re: W9JAB]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 295
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Where's your D-104?

Top
#197355 - Today at 02:06 PM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with [Re: W9JAB]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1264
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
wow - nice!
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#197359 - Today at 09:04 PM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with [Re: W9JAB]
rrb6699 (RayRay) Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 503
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
we bowled a team who seemed to steamroll every team that they played. 5man teams. 3 of us including myself decided to use urethane and make sure we threw in the other teams breakpoint area. as the night wore on we tightened up our shot.

they started burning up the heads with all their usual reactive stuff. the high series on the pair was myself at 569. our offensive tactics took away their breakpoint after about 5 frames of the first game. because of our urethane carrydown, they were having no consistent breakpoint. that sent them fishing for their "house shot".

once the burnt the heads up, they had overreaction then no back ends. worked great. we just took their favorite shot away from them and they were lost.

we didn't bowl great, but, we had a plan and at least we knew what was going to happen. we won with low scores. not sure if that's offensive or defensive but maybe a combination of the two.

Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by rrb6699 (RayRay) - 25 minutes 38 seconds ago
Knee Pain?
by BowlerBill - Today at 04:43 PM
Loving the sport patterns
by W9JAB - Today at 12:12 PM
300 in less than 90 seconds
by W9JAB - Yesterday at 11:12 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 04/26/17 10:59 PM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 04/26/17 02:26 PM
Winter '17 Week 15 VL results, final standings
by Richie V. - 04/24/17 11:48 PM
Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
by nord - 04/24/17 05:55 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-22-2017 "Single Ball"
by Brownswick - 04/24/17 11:23 AM
This is worth 1:13 of your time
by W9JAB - 04/24/17 09:44 AM
15lb hammer limited
by W9JAB - 04/24/17 08:39 AM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by mmalsed - 04/24/17 01:39 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.