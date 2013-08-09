Sponsored Links







Topic Options Rate This Topic #197347 - 08:38 PM Knee Pain? BowlerBill

High Roller



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 397

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca I've started to experience some pain in both my knees after I bowl. I'm a right handed bowling. The right knee hurts more than the left.



Can anyone provide some advice as the best course of action I should take? See a doctor (I don't think it's bad enough for that but since I have my annual physical on Monday I'm going to bring it up) or take some time off?



Thanks _________________________

Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

#197348 - 02:52 AM Re: Knee Pain? Re: BowlerBill] 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 384

A/S/L: 69/M/California Height? Weight? Current physical activities other than bowling?



Ever run long distance? Run or walk now?



Former sports? Former injuries?



You're probably experiencing mild 'runner's knees'. You don't need to be a runner to have issues.



It comes in 2 flavors. One is from swelling in the knee joint and the other comes from weak quads.



The back of your kneecap has subtle grooves that allow the knee joint to move smoothly. In case one, swelling causes more friction than normal which results in inflammation. In case two, weak quads fail to hold the kneecap in place during exercise and the result is the same.



Usually, icing your knees or taking an anti-inflammatory will cause the pain to go away. If you ice, use ice in a plastic bag applied directly to the knee(s) and leave for at least 20 minutes. Don't use towels. When you think you can't take the cold anymore, your knee will go numb and you could leave the ice on for an hour and it won't bother you.



A single ibuprofen may bring the same relief.



The main issue is the activity that's exacerbating the injury. If you don't stop the activity causing the problem, it may take along time to heal.



If the problem is caused by weak quads, you need to work your quad but not exacerbate the injury. Sitting on something where your lower legs hang freely, then doing a lower leg lift is the best. If you belong to a gym, they'll have a machine to do this.



Good luck! _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 3000 Grit

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

#197349 - 05:37 AM Re: Knee Pain? Re: BowlerBill] Dennis Michael

Registered: 12/11/05





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9406

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9406A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Nice answer, 82.



My Ortho Dr found Meniscus tears that have been there, probably since High School, I'm sure. I do remember pain in knees back then. But, Ignored it. It recently (last 5 years) has been noticed again, to the point I had them taken care of.



Two arthroscopic operations later, and they are fine now. I do experience 82's point 1, occasionally, especially after extended use. My Dr recommended Aleve, because it is an anti-inflamatory, also.



I take 1, before every bowling night.



Also, if knee swelling is a problem, elevate the legs as often as you can, along with ice. Check for swelling behind your knee. Is the elastic of your socks making a depression in your leg? This could be another problem of fluid retention in your legs. Similar symptom. Pains in joints. _________________________

LM - Black Diamond 15#

Lord Field - Exodus Pearl 15#

Legends - L/M New Terminator 15#

Legends - L/M Xtreme Damage 15# Strong pearl









#197350 - 05:57 AM Re: Knee Pain? Re: Dennis Michael] 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 384

A/S/L: 69/M/California I use to be a long distance runner. Owned a book titled 'The Runners Repair Manual'. I was lucky, over 20 years I only had one case of runner's knee brought about from running down hill :-)



My nagging injury was plantar fasciitis.



Old knee injuries come back to get us as we age. Tennis and golf can also create problems. Bowling usually aggravates a bowler's sliding knee. If both hurt, then I think runners knee is the issue. Diagnosing the cause is most important so the bowler can stop the activity causing the inflammation.



I'm almost 70. What I see around me in my senior leagues is nobody can bend their knees as much as they need. Everyone is too upright which causes a lot of stress on the knee during their slide.



If both knees hurt, it's probably something else causing the issue. _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 3000 Grit

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

#197351 - 09:29 AM Re: Knee Pain? Re: BowlerBill] W9JAB

Registered: 01/07/14





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 217

A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Action BowlerRegistered: 01/07/14Posts: 217A/S/L: 66/m/Il. Quote: I've started to experience some pain in both my knees after I bowl. I'm a right handed bowling. The right knee hurts more than the left.

I have the same problem (also I'm three days older than dirt) even though I do not bend my knees when I bowl or slide I have knee pain afterwards.

I take a couple of ibuprofen/Aleve, before bowling and use elastic knee braces while bowling, also my doctor told me a long time ago the best thing for knee pain is "flat walking" especially for men.

So it's just something I live with. I have the same problem (also I'm three days older than dirt) even though I do not bend my knees when I bowl or slide I have knee pain afterwards.I take a couple of ibuprofen/Aleve, before bowling and use elastic knee braces while bowling, also my doctor told me a long time ago the best thing for knee pain is "flat walking" especially for men.So it's just something I live with. _________________________

L/T 48

Code Black

#197356 - 04:30 PM Re: Knee Pain? Re: 82Boat69] BowlerBill

Registered: 09/08/13

High Roller



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 397

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 Height? Weight? Current physical activities other than bowling?



Ever run long distance? Run or walk now?



Former sports? Former injuries?



You're probably experiencing mild 'runner's knees'. You don't need to be a runner to have issues.



It comes in 2 flavors. One is from swelling in the knee joint and the other comes from weak quads.



The back of your kneecap has subtle grooves that allow the knee joint to move smoothly. In case one, swelling causes more friction than normal which results in inflammation. In case two, weak quads fail to hold the kneecap in place during exercise and the result is the same.



Usually, icing your knees or taking an anti-inflammatory will cause the pain to go away. If you ice, use ice in a plastic bag applied directly to the knee(s) and leave for at least 20 minutes. Don't use towels. When you think you can't take the cold anymore, your knee will go numb and you could leave the ice on for an hour and it won't bother you.



A single ibuprofen may bring the same relief.



The main issue is the activity that's exacerbating the injury. If you don't stop the activity causing the problem, it may take along time to heal.





If the problem is caused by weak quads, you need to work your quad but not exacerbate the injury. Sitting on something where your lower legs hang freely, then doing a lower leg lift is the best. If you belong to a gym, they'll have a machine to do this.



Good luck!



I'm 58, 5-9 about 207, out of shape. I wasn't an athlete in high school, just attended PE. I don't have any former injuries. (I guess I'm lucky in that regards)



I used to work out during my 30's but got in a rear end accident and didn't go back. I believe regular exercise would be beneficial.



I had a bowling lesson with



I practiced that technique for the rest of the lesson and now that I'm back home, I don't feel the pain.



Surprisingly, kicking the right leg to the left improved my release. He said my hand was behind the ball and lower than it had been in the past. It seems like I might have solved two issues with one correction.



I'm 58, 5-9 about 207, out of shape. I wasn't an athlete in high school, just attended PE. I don't have any former injuries. (I guess I'm lucky in that regards)

I used to work out during my 30's but got in a rear end accident and didn't go back. I believe regular exercise would be beneficial.

I had a bowling lesson with Mark Baker today. I mentioned it to him. I wasn't sure if it's related to bowling or not. He took a video and said the problem might be caused by the fact I don't kick my right leg to the left as I slide, as most bowlers do.

I practiced that technique for the rest of the lesson and now that I'm back home, I don't feel the pain.

Surprisingly, kicking the right leg to the left improved my release. He said my hand was behind the ball and lower than it had been in the past. It seems like I might have solved two issues with one correction.

Thanks for the tips and recommendation. I'll follow the icing recommendations.

Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

#197357 - 04:36 PM Re: Knee Pain? Re: Dennis Michael] BowlerBill

Registered: 09/08/13

High Roller



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 397

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca Originally Posted By: Dennis Michael Nice answer, 82.



My Ortho Dr found Meniscus tears that have been there, probably since High School, I'm sure. I do remember pain in knees back then. But, Ignored it. It recently (last 5 years) has been noticed again, to the point I had them taken care of.



Two arthroscopic operations later, and they are fine now. I do experience 82's point 1, occasionally, especially after extended use. My Dr recommended Aleve, because it is an anti-inflamatory, also.



I take 1, before every bowling night.



Also, if knee swelling is a problem, elevate the legs as often as you can, along with ice. Check for swelling behind your knee. Is the elastic of your socks making a depression in your leg? This could be another problem of fluid retention in your legs. Similar symptom. Pains in joints.





I didn't see any swelling or tenderness. I like the recommendation to take 1 Aleve before bowling. I've had several people tell me they do this. I wear athletic socks that are really short. I used to notice some swelling at the calf when I wore longer socks.



I didn't see any swelling or tenderness. I like the recommendation to take 1 Aleve before bowling. I've had several people tell me they do this. I wear athletic socks that are really short. I used to notice some swelling at the calf when I wore longer socks.

Thanks for the tips.

Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

#197358 - 04:43 PM Re: Knee Pain? Re: W9JAB] BowlerBill

Registered: 09/08/13

High Roller



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 397

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca Originally Posted By: W9JAB Quote: I've started to experience some pain in both my knees after I bowl. I'm a right handed bowling. The right knee hurts more than the left.

I have the same problem (also I'm three days older than dirt) even though I do not bend my knees when I bowl or slide I have knee pain afterwards.

I take a couple of ibuprofen/Aleve, before bowling and use elastic knee braces while bowling, also my doctor told me a long time ago the best thing for knee pain is "flat walking" especially for men.

So it's just something I live with.



Yeah, we all have aches and pains we live with as a part of the aging process. I guess it's part of still being alive.



What is flat walking? (walking on level ground?)

Yeah, we all have aches and pains we live with as a part of the aging process. I guess it's part of still being alive.

What is flat walking? (walking on level ground?)

Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

