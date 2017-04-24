Okay - have to figure out how to deal with

The adage is, "On dry lanes, strong balls become weak and weak balls become strong".
Few of us can generate enough RPM's to wear out the oil pattern during 'shadow balls'. A more prudent approach would be to use 'shadow balls' to get lined up, not to influence someone else's shot.
Instead, as conditions degenerate, use someone else's track to influence you own.
Let your opponent create the track with their RPM's and simply throw less aggressive equipment across your opponent's track and let your opponent's track make your weak ball strong.
It's not about who can get farther left, but who can hit the end of the pattern with a ball that has enough speed and RPM's to recover and carry.
"Simply" - LOL. It's all "simply" until you have to do it.
It's much more difficult when you have someone who CAN and DOES burn up a line in three shots and then moves to burn up another. Nice buy, but as W9JAB (You're an amateur radio operator, right? ) said, he's playing a very offensive-minded game.
In warm up take your most aggressive ball and sand it down to 250 grit. Play 18 out to 10 don't allow the ball to travel outside the 10 board.Now your burning up a spot outside of the crankers shot. Your tying to get the crankers ball reacting to hook earlier so the ball doesn't get out to the 5 board. This way your saving your outside line as well.
Something else a aggressive ball don't hook as much as a weaker ball on dry lanes.
I might just do something like that. I've an aggressive ball that I could make my "burner" ball. I don't know when I'll run against these guys, but having an offensive weapon might not be a bad idea.