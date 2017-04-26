Loving the sport patterns

I started a sport league seven years ago. We have about 10-15 regulars, and about that many who come out to try it on occasion, and few who bowl a couple of nights to "prepare" for Nationals. Our league is singles. It's eight weeks long, and you need six scores to qualify for the year end prize of a new ball of choice, for season high average. We changed it a little this year to keep people interested til the end by using your top six scores. Meaning you can throw two out if you come every week, and it makes it harder for people to really predict who's ahead. We also pay out high series and game for the night, and have a bracket, as well. I've found that more people will at least try it when it's singles... no commitment to a team, etc. Those of us that have done it, like it, it's really a challenge, and shows you how much the oil pattern affects scores. We've had a number of bowlers try it, and never come back. Ha! I've also had a couple that quit after the first three games... ego couldn't handle it.
