Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #197347 - 08:38 PM Knee Pain? BowlerBill

High Roller



Registered: 09/08/13

Posts: 394

A/S/L: 55/m/Ca I've started to experience some pain in both my knees after I bowl. I'm a right handed bowling. The right knee hurts more than the left.



Can anyone provide some advice as the best course of action I should take? See a doctor (I don't think it's bad enough for that but since I have my annual physical on Monday I'm going to bring it up) or take some time off?



Thanks _________________________

Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot

HG 300 (sanctioned),



HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)

746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197348 - 02:52 AM Re: Knee Pain? Re: BowlerBill] 82Boat69

High Roller



Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 383

A/S/L: 69/M/California Height? Weight? Current physical activities other than bowling?



Ever run long distance? Run or walk now?



Former sports? Former injuries?



You're probably experiencing mild 'runner's knees'. You don't need to be a runner to have issues.



It comes in 2 flavors. One is from swelling in the knee joint and the other comes from weak quads.



The back of your kneecap has subtle grooves that allow the knee joint to move smoothly. In case one, swelling causes more friction than normal which results in inflammation. In case two, weak quads fail to hold the kneecap in place during exercise and the result is the same.



Usually, icing your knees or taking an anti-inflammatory will cause the pain to go away. If you ice, use ice in a plastic bag applied directly to the knee(s) and leave for at least 20 minutes. Don't use towels. When you think you can't take the cold anymore, your knee will go numb and you could leave the ice on for an hour and it won't bother you.



A single ibuprofen may bring the same relief.



The main issue is the activity that's exacerbating the injury. If you don't stop the activity causing the problem, it may take along time to heal.



If the problem is caused by weak quads, you need to work your quad but not exacerbate the injury. Sitting on something where your lower legs hang freely, then doing a lower leg lift is the best. If you belong to a gym, they'll have a machine to do this.



Good luck! _________________________

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 3000 Grit

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel