BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Beginner Help » Knee Pain?
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197347 - Yesterday at 08:38 PM Knee Pain?
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 394
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
I've started to experience some pain in both my knees after I bowl. I'm a right handed bowling. The right knee hurts more than the left.

Can anyone provide some advice as the best course of action I should take? See a doctor (I don't think it's bad enough for that but since I have my annual physical on Monday I'm going to bring it up) or take some time off?

Thanks
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197348 - Today at 02:52 AM Re: Knee Pain? [Re: BowlerBill]
82Boat69 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 383
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Height? Weight? Current physical activities other than bowling?

Ever run long distance? Run or walk now?

Former sports? Former injuries?

You're probably experiencing mild 'runner's knees'. You don't need to be a runner to have issues.

It comes in 2 flavors. One is from swelling in the knee joint and the other comes from weak quads.

The back of your kneecap has subtle grooves that allow the knee joint to move smoothly. In case one, swelling causes more friction than normal which results in inflammation. In case two, weak quads fail to hold the kneecap in place during exercise and the result is the same.

Usually, icing your knees or taking an anti-inflammatory will cause the pain to go away. If you ice, use ice in a plastic bag applied directly to the knee(s) and leave for at least 20 minutes. Don't use towels. When you think you can't take the cold anymore, your knee will go numb and you could leave the ice on for an hour and it won't bother you.

A single ibuprofen may bring the same relief.

The main issue is the activity that's exacerbating the injury. If you don't stop the activity causing the problem, it may take along time to heal.

If the problem is caused by weak quads, you need to work your quad but not exacerbate the injury. Sitting on something where your lower legs hang freely, then doing a lower leg lift is the best. If you belong to a gym, they'll have a machine to do this.

Good luck!
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 3000 Grit
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Knee Pain?
by 82Boat69 - 1 second ago
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by mmalsed - Yesterday at 01:07 PM
300 in less than 90 seconds
by W9JAB - Yesterday at 11:12 AM
Loving the sport patterns
by champ - Yesterday at 12:39 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 04/26/17 10:59 PM
Sign-up open for fall V-league (closes 8/20)
by Richie V. - 04/26/17 02:26 PM
Winter '17 Week 15 VL results, final standings
by Richie V. - 04/24/17 11:48 PM
Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
by nord - 04/24/17 05:55 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-22-2017 "Single Ball"
by Brownswick - 04/24/17 11:23 AM
This is worth 1:13 of your time
by W9JAB - 04/24/17 09:44 AM
15lb hammer limited
by W9JAB - 04/24/17 08:39 AM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by mmalsed - 04/24/17 01:39 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.