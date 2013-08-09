BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197337 - Yesterday at 02:03 PM 300 in less than 90 seconds
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 393
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
I read about this a few days ago. I think the feat is pretty impressive. he said he bowls 50 games a week, which explains why he's so good.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=AQnphc6qeNs
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197345 - Today at 11:12 AM Re: 300 in less than 90 seconds [Re: BowlerBill]
W9JAB Online brickwall
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 214
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
I saw this a few days ago, Wild. laugh
Also how many balls do you need to own?
ball ball ball ball ball ball ball ball ball ball ball ball


Edited by W9JAB (Today at 11:15 AM)
_________________________
L/T 48
Code Black

