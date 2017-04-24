BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Loving the sport patterns
#197334 - Yesterday at 11:08 AM Loving the sport patterns
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 719
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
We are just finishing up our sports league next week. We started last year with teams, and then went to doubles as our participants dwindled. The Fall/Winter was transformed into doubles, which has been a ton of fun for everyone involved, all ten of us LOL

Our final test next Tuesday is the flat 40" US Open pattern. Heard it's a doozy
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#197335 - Yesterday at 01:01 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns
W9JAB
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 213
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Do some find it harder to adjust to a sport pattern than others?
Or do you all find it about the same?
L/T 48
Code Black

#197339 - Yesterday at 03:47 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns
trekguy
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 11/28/08
Posts: 783
A/S/L: 56/M/Mn
I started a sport league seven years ago. We have about 10-15 regulars, and about that many who come out to try it on occasion, and few who bowl a couple of nights to "prepare" for Nationals. Our league is singles. It's eight weeks long, and you need six scores to qualify for the year end prize of a new ball of choice, for season high average. We changed it a little this year to keep people interested til the end by using your top six scores. Meaning you can throw two out if you come every week, and it makes it harder for people to really predict who's ahead. We also pay out high series and game for the night, and have a bracket, as well. I've found that more people will at least try it when it's singles... no commitment to a team, etc. Those of us that have done it, like it, it's really a challenge, and shows you how much the oil pattern affects scores. We've had a number of bowlers try it, and never come back. Ha! I've also had a couple that quit after the first three games... ego couldn't handle it.
Motiv Jackal Ghost
Motiv Revolt Vengeance
Motiv 2Cruel
Motiv Venom Shock
Motiv Arctic Sniper
Motiv Tank

#197340 - Yesterday at 05:26 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 719
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
[quote=W9JAB]Do some find it harder to adjust to a sport pattern than others?
Or do you all find it about the same? [/quote

A lot harder. On house shots it's pretty easy, since typically you only need to hit an area. On many sport shots a single board can determine your future. The short ones like Cheetah really get to me.
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#197341 - Yesterday at 09:52 PM Re: Loving the sport patterns
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 719
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
We had many that tried on season and left Trekguy. The egos can be enormous. Take a 230 bowler down to 170 and watch him cry wink
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

#197343 - Today at 12:39 AM Re: Loving the sport patterns
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2081
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
I vastly prefer sport bowling myself. When I lived in Tucson I bowled a few seasons in a duos league that bowled on eight different patterns for four weeks each. Yes, there's a lot of frustration when the wheels fall off, but there's so much satisfaction in bowling well that it overrides the bad nights.

Now that I live in a much smaller town, with very little interest among the local bowlers in a sport league, the only time I see the tougher stuff is at nationals. That makes it all the harder, but like Tom Hanks said, in a league of their own, "the hard is what makes it great."
Career Highs: 300/759

