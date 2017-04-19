Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread

Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
This late in the season, it's a great night when you can raise your average by two
pins, and that's what happened tonight. I mentioned my night on 9/18/2013 when I shot the 244 game in Brunswick Mixed a few weeks ago, and this is now my high game and series since then, as well as, of course, my highest game and series in this league. The kicker was that I only missed a couple of multi-pin spares in the first game, and was clean after the 9th frame in that game.Result
: 183-207-248=638Average (87 games)
: 176Average for last 9 games
: 189Next week's AVG+1 score
: 615Composite average (183 games)
: 174
Unfortunately, Peter had a bad night, but recovered with a 201 third game, which we won by enough to only miss total by four pins.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 174 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 176 HS: 638 HG: 248
