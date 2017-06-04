|
#197144 - 04/06/17 04:48 PM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
Bracket Donor
Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 145
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
201-227-247=675
Another 30-clean.
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"
Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic
Edge solid
Code Black
Fanatic SS
Scandal Pearl
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197214 - 04/13/17 12:17 PM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
Bracket Donor
Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 145
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
233, 279 (4-pin), 187 = 699
2 out of 3?
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"
Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic
Edge solid
Code Black
Fanatic SS
Scandal Pearl
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)
#197232 - 04/15/17 09:20 AM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
Bracket Donor
Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 145
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
nice shooting! my night 2 opens. a 7-10 and 3,4,6 that almost left the 9 too. some bad racks in this place. 247, 202, 223. used an old quantum violet. drilled weak. had 11 in a row from mid gm1 to mid gm2. crushed every shot. it shouldn't have stopped but, since it looked like I was gonna sweep brackets everyone started talkin with me and I guess I lost a little focus. the open came at the end of the run and I was close but not quite there. I'll focus better next time.
lol
with 202 and 223 you still should have done OK in brackets...maybe.
i have a hard time focusing in league, too. there's money up for grabs, but mine is still a 'fun' league, and i wind up fooling around a lot. my league average is only about 10-15 pins higher than my tournament average...and our tournaments (scratch, individual) are almost always on some monstrous Kegel challenge pattern.
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"
Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic
Edge solid
Code Black
Fanatic SS
Scandal Pearl
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)
Top
#197241 - 04/15/17 10:58 PM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 502
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
yea no fell out of a lot of brackets with that 2nd game. I still made money, but I needed to not have a 7-10 a couple frames after the weird split on a bad rack.
nice shoiting yourself!
Twnr-RH
300(8) 290(36) 280(30)
Ser- 1072-4g 867-3g
Tilt: 15, AoR- 65, PAP: 4 3/4ovr, 3/4up,
Sp:15.5 avg
Alpha Crux-15#
Guru Mastr-15#
Sinister-15#
Grenade-16#
Quantum Violet-16#
Wht Dot-16#
MoRich Frenzy-15#
Multi wins/Top 5 Finshes-Scr&Hcp events
#197242 - 04/16/17 06:25 AM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
Bracket Donor
Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 145
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
yea no fell out of a lot of brackets with that 2nd game. I still made money, but I needed to not have a 7-10 a couple frames after the weird split on a bad rack.
nice shoiting yourself!
thanks
sucks...getting jobbed by bad racks. bowling is hard enough without bad racks.
i got lucky. after 2 games i was still in 10 of 10 brackets. 4 i automatically split with a teammate, who shot 250 or 260. 4 were against another teammate who kindly bowled under my 187, and the other 2 were against a low average bowler who shot 220something scratch, so i probably needed to shoot 250 to win those.
and my teammate (the guy i split with) threw two strikes on our 'team' lucky strike pot to win each of us $105.
only downer was i had an Ace-High flush in the Texas Hold-em pot, and knew i had the high hand (worth $80), but needed to bowl my average to win...and i shoot 187...ugh!!
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"
Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic
Edge solid
Code Black
Fanatic SS
Scandal Pearl
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)
#197270 - 04/19/17 11:26 AM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
3x Virtual League Champion
Registered: 03/28/06
Posts: 3393
A/S/L: 40/M/Midlothian, IL
Blah night. I couldn't find anything first game until the end. I punched out for 163. I kept it going in the 2nd game for a 247. Was going well in the 3rd game until a split in the 7th and another in the 10th for a 196.
HG: 300
HS: 826
Guru, IQ Tour Fusion, Phase, , Hy-Road, Tropical Heat Hybrid, Tropical Heat Solid, Pitch Blue
#197321 - Today at 11:59 AM
Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers
[Re: TheBigCat]
Bracket Donor
Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 145
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
200-217-233=650
HG: 300 (12) HS 825 (3-800+)
"I'd rather be bowling"
Rave
Dare Devil
Fanatic
Edge solid
Code Black
Fanatic SS
Scandal Pearl
Grudge
Mix (spare ball)
