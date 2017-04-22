BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197327 - Today at 07:51 PM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
spr3wr Offline
USBC Bronze Level Coach

Registered: 08/19/06
Posts: 553
A/S/L: 54/m/MICHIGAN
In warm up take your most aggressive ball and sand it down to 250 grit. Play 18 out to 10 don't allow the ball to travel outside the 10 board.Now your burning up a spot outside of the crankers shot. Your tying to get the crankers ball reacting to hook earlier so the ball doesn't get out to the 5 board. This way your saving your outside line as well.
Something else a aggressive ball don't hook as much as a weaker ball on dry lanes.
_________________________
USBC Bronze level Coach
[censored] Ritger level 1 coach
High game 300 X 2
High series 810
Current ave. 213

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
