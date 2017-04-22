BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197320 - Today at 11:23 AM PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-22-2017 "Single Ball"
As some of our elite bowlers were in Columbus, Georgia bowling in the PEPSI Tournament finals, nine kids stayed after league to compete in this week's PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR event. This episode begins with an update on how our BZ Roswell and some of our PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR veterans fared in Columbus. The format this week: Single Ball Elimination. Fun, fun, fun!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Qk0LFpW9-Y

