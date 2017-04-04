#197165 - 11:39 PM Re: Team 5: Lane Rangers Re: Richie V.] champ





I started with 169 and 171. Totally lost. No doubles. Couple splits. Very frustrated.



Then I made a huge adjustment and started game three with the front nine. The 10th shot was good, but wrapped the 10. Which I promptly missed for 267.



The plus side is I salvaged the night, but I was pretty disappointed. Oh well. Its a good game heading to Nationals next week.



