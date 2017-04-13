Sponsored Links







Page 9 of 9

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 473

Nice job Steve getting the 6. Thursday scores for me this week also. Had 156 followed by a pair of 215s. Thumb issues in game 1 led to a disastrous start. Had to basically deal with it the rest of the night by crouching down really low as to not have the ball slip out early. Seems like my thumb is a different size almost every week. A little frustrating.

High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774
Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197233 - 10:36 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 714

Sorry guys, had a good thing going and the old arm simply got tired. Gutted out the third game by switching to a stronger ball and moving left.

211-147-178 536

Just didn't have the energy to keep bombing the hard and fast last night.



211-147-178 536



Just didn't have the energy to keep bombing the hard and fast last night. _________________________

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #197262 - 12:47 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 542

4 points behind so we can catch lane rangers, Not sure if I've got this right but is the last week a position round so means we're playing them

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top #197269 - 07:36 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 714

Yes I think it's for all the marbles SteveA. I actually thought about that last Friday as I shot incredibly mediocre scores. Maybe I can pull off a 900 series for Team 6

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #197292 - 01:28 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] wklstoy

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 02/15/10

Posts: 782

We had our roll-off tonight, and while I started great, the wheels came off the bus in the tenth frame of the second game. 246,225,156-627. Missed a 10-pin in the tenth frame of that second game and it was all downhill from there.

Thought I might get my first 7 of the year and half way through the last game I was wondering if I was going to get a 6!



Thought I might get my first 7 of the year and half way through the last game I was wondering if I was going to get a 6! _________________________

Game: 290

Series: 792



Current Avg: 199

Current Game: 266

Current Series: 669



LX16

Breakout

Hype

IQ

T-Zone

Top #197298 - 10:02 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 714

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 714A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT 224-193-178 for a 595.



Started out real well, had some problems with grips. Used some baby powder, very humid inside. They turned the AC on which felt nice, but the lanes changed in game two real fast. Everyone was floundering until 5th frame. I was at 84 after frame 5, finished up with a 193 after ball switch and moving. Strikes hard to come by in third game.



We've come from 15th place to 4th now, maybe higher after last night. _________________________

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #197309 - 05:29 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 542

Hard night tonight , changed ball and line on the left lane after the 3rd frame on it , So ended playing 2 different balls and lines , but managed 210-229-221=660. Did have a controversial strike in the 3rd game , 10 pin fell late, one of their players said it was still standing, Centre manager was on the next lane he said no , machine read a strike, reset a full rack, so must have gone, or the pin setter would have either jammed or I'd have had an empty pin deck if it had dropped it. Won't have made alot of difference team was 100 pins up and I was about 40 up

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top #197312 - 05:45 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 542

Well guys no matter how well we do in the last week its been fun and we've given it a good shot at winning. Hope to bowl with you again in the future, Good luck with your bowling and may the bowling gods be kind

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top #197315 - 11:51 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] wronghander

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 473

A/S/L: 32/M/Mass Registered: 04/04/12Posts: 473A/S/L: 32/M/Mass



Get to league today, warm up, it's too loose. Go to the other one. Except there's a problem. The slug gets stuck in my Arson High Flare and won't come out. So that ball and slug are out of commission the whole night. Go back to my original slug and manage to leave 4 single pin spares because I'm throwing such a weak ball. I try another piece of tape in there which results in the next shot being pulled badly as it's now too tight. Left a 1,2,4,7,8 which I don't think I've ever left. Could not cover the 8 on the spare attempt so had an open there. Took the tape out, crouched lower and basically had to do that to survive the rest of the night. Did ok but carry could have been better.



Sorry for the rant, it's been great virtually bowling with you guys. Hope we get paired up again in the future. It's been great bowling with you all as well, and good effort in the last week. Unfortunately I struggled a bit tonight with scores of 194,204, and 225 for 623. Been having thumb issues, went to see my Pro Shop guy yesterday, he changes out the tape for the existing slug (I use IT) and gives me one a size smaller if my thumb shrinks. Existing one worked great in practice yesterday.Get to league today, warm up, it's too loose. Go to the other one. Except there's a problem. The slug gets stuck in my Arson High Flare and won't come out. So that ball and slug are out of commission the whole night. Go back to my original slug and manage to leave 4 single pin spares because I'm throwing such a weak ball. I try another piece of tape in there which results in the next shot being pulled badly as it's now too tight. Left a 1,2,4,7,8 which I don't think I've ever left. Could not cover the 8 on the spare attempt so had an open there. Took the tape out, crouched lower and basically had to do that to survive the rest of the night. Did ok but carry could have been better.Sorry for the rant, it's been great virtually bowling with you guys. Hope we get paired up again in the future. _________________________

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

