It's been great bowling with you all as well, and good effort in the last week. Unfortunately I struggled a bit tonight with scores of 194,204, and 225 for 623. Been having thumb issues, went to see my Pro Shop
guy yesterday, he changes out the tape for the existing slug (I use IT) and gives me one a size smaller if my thumb shrinks. Existing one worked great in practice yesterday.
Get to league today, warm up, it's too loose. Go to the other one. Except there's a problem. The slug gets stuck in my Arson High Flare and won't come out. So that ball and slug are out of commission the whole night. Go back to my original slug and manage to leave 4 single pin spares because I'm throwing such a weak ball. I try another piece of tape in there which results in the next shot being pulled badly as it's now too tight. Left a 1,2,4,7,8 which I don't think I've ever left. Could not cover the 8 on the spare attempt so had an open there. Took the tape out, crouched lower and basically had to do that to survive the rest of the night. Did ok but carry could have been better.
Sorry for the rant, it's been great virtually bowling with you guys. Hope we get paired up again in the future.