#197281 - 04/19/17 10:26 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Online content
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4503
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

I'm mostly happy with how I bowled tonight, but my third game was punctuated by my inability to hit the left lane. I had at least a double four times, counting the four-bagger in the first game.

Result: 205-176-169=550
Average (96 games): 173
Average for last 9 games: 178
Next week's AVG+1 score: 541

Composite average (180 games): 174

In my real league, team won the first game; I'm hoping the 205 is enough to win the virtual league first game.
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 176 HS: 638 HG: 248
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#197313 - Today at 09:17 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Online content
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4503
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

This late in the season, it's a great night when you can raise your average by two pins, and that's what happened tonight. I mentioned my night on 9/18/2013 when I shot the 244 game in Brunswick Mixed a few weeks ago, and this is now my high game and series since then, as well as, of course, my highest game and series in this league. The kicker was that I only missed a couple of multi-pin spares in the first game, and was clean after the 9th frame in that game.

Result: 183-207-248=638
Average (87 games): 176
Average for last 9 games: 189
Next week's AVG+1 score: 615

Composite average (183 games): 174

Unfortunately, Peter had a bad night, but recovered with a 201 third game, which we won by enough to only miss total by four pins.
