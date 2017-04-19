#197313 - 09:17 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread Re: Richie V.] Richie V.

This late in the season, it's a great night when you can raise your average by two pins, and that's what happened tonight. I mentioned my night on 9/18/2013 when I shot the 244 game in Brunswick Mixed a few weeks ago, and this is now my high game and series since then, as well as, of course, my highest game and series in this league. The kicker was that I only missed a couple of multi-pin spares in the first game, and was clean after the 9th frame in that game.



Result : 183-207-248=638

Average (87 games) : 176

Average for last 9 games : 189

Next week's AVG+1 score : 615



Composite average (183 games) : 174



Arsenal (all 15 lb.)

Alpha Crux

Marvel Pearl

IQ Tour Fusion

Reign of Fire

Tropical Breeze

Fast

T-Zone



Career Highs

Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)

Book: 186

Series: 707

Game: 288



Current

Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244

Sunday Niters - Avg: 176 HS: 638 HG: 248

Composite Avg: 174



: My bowling blog

The Tenth Board : My bowling blog

