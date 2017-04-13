BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197223 - 04/13/17 09:57 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
wronghander
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 472
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Nice job Steve getting the 6. Thursday scores for me this week also. Had 156 followed by a pair of 215s. Thumb issues in game 1 led to a disastrous start. Had to basically deal with it the rest of the night by crouching down really low as to not have the ball slip out early. Seems like my thumb is a different size almost every week. A little frustrating.
#197233 - 04/15/17 10:36 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 714
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Sorry guys, had a good thing going and the old arm simply got tired. Gutted out the third game by switching to a stronger ball and moving left.

211-147-178 536

Just didn't have the energy to keep bombing the hard and fast last night.
#197262 - 04/18/17 12:47 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
steveA
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 542
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
4 points behind so we can catch lane rangers, Not sure if I've got this right but is the last week a position round so means we're playing them
#197269 - 04/19/17 07:36 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 714
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Yes I think it's for all the marbles SteveA. I actually thought about that last Friday as I shot incredibly mediocre scores. Maybe I can pull off a 900 series for Team 6
#197292 - 04/21/17 01:28 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
wklstoy
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/15/10
Posts: 782
A/S/L: 58/M/Camano Island, WA
We had our roll-off tonight, and while I started great, the wheels came off the bus in the tenth frame of the second game. 246,225,156-627. Missed a 10-pin in the tenth frame of that second game and it was all downhill from there.

Thought I might get my first 7 of the year and half way through the last game I was wondering if I was going to get a 6!
#197298 - Yesterday at 10:02 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 714
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
224-193-178 for a 595.

Started out real well, had some problems with grips. Used some baby powder, very humid inside. They turned the AC on which felt nice, but the lanes changed in game two real fast. Everyone was floundering until 5th frame. I was at 84 after frame 5, finished up with a 193 after ball switch and moving. Strikes hard to come by in third game.

We've come from 15th place to 4th now, maybe higher after last night.
#197309 - Today at 05:29 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
steveA
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 542
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Hard night tonight , changed ball and line on the left lane after the 3rd frame on it , So ended playing 2 different balls and lines , but managed 210-229-221=660. Did have a controversial strike in the 3rd game , 10 pin fell late, one of their players said it was still standing, Centre manager was on the next lane he said no , machine read a strike, reset a full rack, so must have gone, or the pin setter would have either jammed or I'd have had an empty pin deck if it had dropped it. Won't have made alot of difference team was 100 pins up and I was about 40 up
#197312 - Today at 05:45 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts
steveA
Regional Pro Contender

Registered: 12/21/12
Posts: 542
A/S/L: 56/male/newcastle:uk
Well guys no matter how well we do in the last week its been fun and we've given it a good shot at winning. Hope to bowl with you again in the future, Good luck with your bowling and may the bowling gods be kind
