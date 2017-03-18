Sponsored Links







Virtual League Champion



Registered: 01/07/08

Posts: 1144

221-235-210-666. Always nice shooting the number of the beast- matches this strange birthmark on the back of my head.

Bowling once a week is hurting me- my spare game isn't what it was a few years ago. I've missed more 7 pins this season than in the last 5 at least.

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 777

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 777A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville the last 3 weeks I have posted a 660+set and other, let's say, less productive...this time I started spare, spare, spare, switched balls and had the back 9.



267

185

215

===

667



I had one split and one whiff that was silly. The previous time I tossed at the 10pin, I had barely picked it on the 6 pin side. So the next time I left it, did I move? Nope! I did after the miss and picked the rest of them that I left.



Had I done the math, I might have tossed a shot that had a chance to leave a weak 10 or something, rather than striking on the 3rd game fill ball to get "the number", bit I didn't



good luck, ya'll _________________________

Storm Reign of Fire-2k dull

Brunswick Danger Zone-1k dull

Monster Loch Ness Monster-2k dull

Storm IQ30 Tour-4k dull

Track 300T-3k+polish

Storm Polar Ice 4k+polish





Virtual League Champion



Registered: 01/07/08

Posts: 1144

268-300-258-826 last night. Threw the Rocket Ship all 3 games, same ball I used for my last honor scores. Left 5 single pins all night, made all 5, struck out in all 3 games, and my team went 9-0. I left a 10 pin and a 7 pin in frames 5 and 6 of game one, and a 7, a 6, and another 7 in frames 2, 3, and 4 of game 3. I had runs of 4, 19, and 8 strikes. 300 #34, 800 #21.

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 01/07/08

Posts: 1144

Look at us climb to within striking distance (pun intended) with 4 weeks to go-keep it up!

Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most



Bowl up a Storm!

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1261

Week: Week 12 (Mar. 27-Apr. 2)

Game 1: 204

Game 2: 211

Game 3: 137

Five splits in the third game sucks.



Game 1: 204



Game 2: 211



Game 3: 137



Five splits in the third game sucks. _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 777

Sometime I return from the overly toughness of the nationals trip and am on fire, due to the extra focus you need there hangover. This year the effect was nearly all balls in my bag were overly hooky. I used my least hooky ball that wasn't my spare ball for this set. I will post my review of nationals in the nationals thread...let's just say I was less than successful

202
189
190
===
581

not enough strikes, bunch 9s that I picked all but one of...ho-hum



202

189

190

===

581



not enough strikes, bunch 9s that I picked all but one of...ho-hum _________________________

Storm Reign of Fire-2k dull

Brunswick Danger Zone-1k dull

Monster Loch Ness Monster-2k dull

Storm IQ30 Tour-4k dull

Track 300T-3k+polish

Storm Polar Ice 4k+polish





Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1261

so I pulled/strained something in my back. incredibly painful. I'm out for a week - which is pushing it as I AM GOING to Las Vegas next weekend for nats. . . I AM GOING. But I got prednisone, Norco, and methacarbomal (anti-sieze) so I'm doing okay today, but bowling is tonight and I'm not even going to try it.

Sorry - so have to take my abs score.



Sorry - so have to take my abs score. _________________________

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

