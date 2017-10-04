|
#197168 - 04/10/17 12:56 AM
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1261
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
crankers.
Bowled against one this evening, lofted the gutter, carried it out to the 5, then it came all the way back in. He didn't do all that well, but he completely hosed my lines.
I started outside, like normal, and was decently successful at it, with 194.
But almost immediately in the second game, he had swung his line out so it burned up my line. I tried to move left, but then I was in the line he had been playing. Splits, and all sorts of nasty. Just BAD.
I finally moved to my pearl and moved as far outside as I was comfortable and added as much speed as I was comfortable with, and had a decent game, back to 194.
I have NO idea how to deal
with these guys. We have 3 or 4 of them on our league, so thankfully I don't bowl against them all the time (or maybe I should WANT to. . . lol)
How do you deal
with guys who burn up your line? (aside from kneecapping them! LOL )
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759
16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot
"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197171 - 04/10/17 12:53 PM
Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
[Re: mmalsed]
Action Bowler
Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 209
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
aside from kneecapping them!
I've always been a fan of a .38 in a dark parking lot,
but now days them damn cameras
are everywhere.
So option #2, go straighter, up the middle,with little hook and maybe some helicopter spin for carry?
As long as your not center on the head pin you have a good chance of getting a strike.
L/T 48
Code Black
#197173 - 04/10/17 02:28 PM
Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
[Re: mmalsed]
Action Bowler
Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 294
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
I've experienced that, but less often lately. The farthest left I'd get was to about board 24. Now I'm finding that I can start on board 26 and target the 2nd arrow.
You look like you're using some pretty strong equipment. Perhaps having a weaker ball in your bag might be in order; however, I'd think that there is a puddle of oil in the middle of the lane. Consider moving left as far as you can handle it to see if you can keep up with these guys.
Last week I was on 29 and tossing it at 12 and my IQ Tour 30 was walking right into the pocket.
#197237 - 04/15/17 02:30 PM
Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
[Re: mmalsed]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 12/11/05
Posts: 9405
A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill
My answer to this is to increase the length your ball travels on the lane to get past the worn lines left by crankers. A smoother transition ball will not be as affected as others. An arcing ball is my choice, not a snapping ball. So it rolls through previous ball paths before it turns.
Secondly, a strong arcing ball can get outside of the cranker's path as well before is makes the turn. There are arcing balls that hook more then snapping ones, but are much more controllable.
I will move feet to 30-32 and target 13-14 at the arrows, on a house shot. Get the ball out to 7-8 at the 45 foot mark, before it makes the turn. FYI, wider is better for me.
#197243 - 04/16/17 06:33 AM
Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
[Re: mmalsed]
High Roller
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 381
A/S/L: 69/M/California
To me, this is the best time to use urethane.
#197244 - 04/16/17 09:38 AM
Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
[Re: mmalsed]
Pro of the Year Contender
Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 714
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
I use a polished Hy Road pearl for this, and stay way right. Urethan would be good too if you have some hand
#197245 - 04/16/17 12:46 PM
Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
[Re: SteveH]
High Roller
Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 381
A/S/L: 69/M/California
On a typical house shot, moving right with less surface is my first option.
On flat shots, where right can be out of bounds, I try to watch where crankers are coming off the pattern and throw to that point with a more direct line. Cut across their skid line and pick up the same transition. Sometimes it gives me back-end I don't normally have.
On short patterns, I always go with urethane.
At my age, I rarely find myself with anyone using up oil left of me :-) It seems after age 55 or so, everyone prefers to shoot down and in.
#197249 - 04/17/17 11:36 AM
Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
[Re: 82Boat69]
2X Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 777
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
To me, this is the best time to use urethane.
that or plastic...anything that will carry oil down to his line is satisfying
#197306 - Today at 07:07 AM
Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
[Re: mmalsed]
USBC Bronze Level Coach
Registered: 08/19/06
Posts: 552
A/S/L: 54/m/MICHIGAN
You would not like me then!
What line are you playing when you play outside? Can you play the gutter ( 10 to 3)or is your outside line consist of something like 18 out to 8 or 9? If your playing the track that's always going to get burned up the fastest.
We as bowlers can change 5 things loft,angle,speed,change equipment and change our release. Changing your hand position along with weaker equipment and some loft should solve it.
#197310 - Today at 05:32 PM
Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
[Re: mmalsed]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1261
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
I'm playing down 5 board when I go "outside" but our pattern, and the equipment I have, make that more problematic for me. I can flare from 8 to 4 but that's pushing it.
I DID just fine a Teal Rhino Pro - would that (it's a urethane, right? or old enough?) be drilled up and give me a nice outside or smooth-out option?
(btw, I LIKE my crankers. They're actually all nice guys.
I just need to figure out how to either bowl my game, or even better, to mess right back with them! LOL )
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759
16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot
"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"
