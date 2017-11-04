BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds » 15lb hammer limited
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197188 - 04/11/17 08:05 PM 15lb hammer limited
sloperdc Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 04/11/17
Posts: 1
A/S/L: 25/m/new york
Single drill low game hammer limited smooth roll with big backend. 125$

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197197 - 04/12/17 09:55 AM Re: 15lb hammer limited [Re: sloperdc]
W9JAB Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 209
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Single drill low game hammer limited smooth roll with big backend. 125$ [quote][/quote]

So?
_________________________
L/T 48
Code Black

Top
#197302 - Today at 05:39 PM Re: 15lb hammer limited [Re: sloperdc]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 378
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
What is a "Hammer Limited" ball?
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
2017 USBC Open Championships
by SteveH - 0 seconds ago
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by mmalsed - 55 minutes 47 seconds ago
15lb hammer limited
by goobee - Today at 05:39 PM
Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
by W9JAB - Today at 12:22 PM
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by 82Boat69 - Yesterday at 09:53 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 04/19/17 10:26 PM
What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid?
by W9JAB - 04/18/17 03:01 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-15-2017 "ROAD TRIP!"
by Brownswick - 04/18/17 01:54 AM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-15-2017 "ROAD TRIP!"
by Brownswick - 04/17/17 10:04 PM
Winter '17 Week 14 VL results
by Richie V. - 04/17/17 05:17 PM
will the ball hook?
by 6_ball_man - 04/17/17 12:41 PM
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by 6_ball_man - 04/17/17 11:36 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.