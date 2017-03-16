Well last night went from bad to great!



Started off with a 151. Then opened the 9th frame of the 2nd game for a 202. 3rd game I opened the 1st frame and decided to make a ball change, went off the sheet for an 11 in a row 278!



I'll take a 631 series any day after that awful start!

_________________________

In the bag:

DV8 Thug Unruly - (Heavy)

DV8 Ruckus Schizo - (Medium)

Columbia Plastic - (Spares/Dry)



My best:

HGS - 300

HSS - 769