Page 5 of 5

Had an interesting kind of week this week... Absolutely coudln't miss the first and last game and was completely lost in the middle. Ended up needing to make about a 10board move and ball change to go from playing the ditch to the middle. I guess I started right of everyone and had to jump left of everyone all at once and did it POORLY.



279, 191, 234 -- Jar'd an 8 pin in the 9th the first game and had an ugly pocket split the last to keep me from some milestone type numbers.

Re: Team 2: High Flush beefers1

Game 1: went Dutch the first six frames before failing to strike in the 7th to end that bid. Stayed clean and put together a late double for 204.



Game 2: The wheels fell off here as I opened three of the first four frames. Striking out in the 9th and 10th kept it from being a complete disaster, but it was still only good for 185.



Game 3: Double, 9-spare, four-bagger, 9-spare and four-bagger for 258. Threw a crap shot to start the 10th that somehow held and carried, but was otherwise pretty decent.



Total: 647



Once again, I finished with two out of three clean games. Still looking for the clean series, but I just can't seem to put together three good games in a row.

Re: Team 2: High Flush BowlerBill

Originally Posted By: Chuck Had an interesting kind of week this week... Absolutely coudln't miss the first and last game and was completely lost in the middle. Ended up needing to make about a 10board move and ball change to go from playing the ditch to the middle. I guess I started right of everyone and had to jump left of everyone all at once and did it POORLY.

279, 191, 234 -- Jar'd an 8 pin in the 9th the first game and had an ugly pocket split the last to keep me from some milestone type numbers.



279, 191, 234 -- Jar'd an 8 pin in the 9th the first game and had an ugly pocket split the last to keep me from some milestone type numbers.



Good going on the 279 and overall series.

Re: Team 2: High Flush BowlerBill

201 (0pen the 10th 2 Opens), 236 (clean), 195 (1 open) 632



Spotty conditions. Didn't have my A game. A couple of weeks ago I thought I had taken a step forward. Now, I'm not so sure.

Re: Team 2: High Flush BowlerBill

186, 197, 161 = 544 Sorry guys. Struggled with over/under conditions today. throw in my usual assortment of missed spares and it's a bad week.

