BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 2: High Flush
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197208 - 04/13/17 07:34 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush [Re: Chuck]
Chuck Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 02/18/12
Posts: 260
A/S/L: 33/M/WI
Had an interesting kind of week this week... Absolutely coudln't miss the first and last game and was completely lost in the middle. Ended up needing to make about a 10board move and ball change to go from playing the ditch to the middle. I guess I started right of everyone and had to jump left of everyone all at once and did it POORLY.

279, 191, 234 -- Jar'd an 8 pin in the 9th the first game and had an ugly pocket split the last to keep me from some milestone type numbers.
_________________________
In the bag:
RotoGrip Defiant Soul (?x4x?)
Radical Slant (68x4.75x18)
Storm IQ Tour Pearl (?x?x?)
DV8 Misfit (82x6x50)
Storm Victory Road Solid (?x?x?)
Plastic

Personal Records:
Game: 300
Series: 832
Avg: 220

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197225 - 04/14/17 01:41 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush [Re: Chuck]
beefers1 Offline
Legend

Registered: 02/04/09
Posts: 1240
A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia
Game 1: went Dutch the first six frames before failing to strike in the 7th to end that bid. Stayed clean and put together a late double for 204.

Game 2: The wheels fell off here as I opened three of the first four frames. Striking out in the 9th and 10th kept it from being a complete disaster, but it was still only good for 185.

Game 3: Double, 9-spare, four-bagger, 9-spare and four-bagger for 258. Threw a crap shot to start the 10th that somehow held and carried, but was otherwise pretty decent.

Total: 647

Once again, I finished with two out of three clean games. Still looking for the clean series, but I just can't seem to put together three good games in a row.

Top
#197228 - 04/14/17 05:51 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush [Re: Chuck]
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 392
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
Originally Posted By: Chuck
Had an interesting kind of week this week... Absolutely coudln't miss the first and last game and was completely lost in the middle. Ended up needing to make about a 10board move and ball change to go from playing the ditch to the middle. I guess I started right of everyone and had to jump left of everyone all at once and did it POORLY.

279, 191, 234 -- Jar'd an 8 pin in the 9th the first game and had an ugly pocket split the last to keep me from some milestone type numbers.


Good going on the 279 and overall series.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top
#197229 - 04/14/17 05:59 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush [Re: Chuck]
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 392
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
201 (0pen the 10th 2 Opens), 236 (clean), 195 (1 open) 632

Spotty conditions. Didn't have my A game. A couple of weeks ago I thought I had taken a step forward. Now, I'm not so sure.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top
#197286 - Today at 06:03 PM Re: Team 2: High Flush [Re: Chuck]
BowlerBill Offline
High Roller

Registered: 09/08/13
Posts: 392
A/S/L: 55/m/Ca
186, 197, 161 = 544 Sorry guys. Struggled with over/under conditions today. throw in my usual assortment of missed spares and it's a bad week.
_________________________
Mission X, Shatter, RhinoPro, Virtual Gravity (polished), Disorder, White Dot
HG 300 (sanctioned),

HS 805 (250, 300, 255) (non-sanctioned)
746 (267, 257, 222) (sanctioned)

Top
Page 5 of 5 < 1 2 3 4 5



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
by goobee - 0 seconds ago
2017 USBC Open Championships
by 6_ball_man - Today at 12:45 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 10:26 PM
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by nord - Yesterday at 01:01 PM
What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid?
by W9JAB - 04/18/17 03:01 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 04/18/17 02:33 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-15-2017 "ROAD TRIP!"
by Brownswick - 04/18/17 01:54 AM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-15-2017 "ROAD TRIP!"
by Brownswick - 04/17/17 10:04 PM
Winter '17 Week 14 VL results
by Richie V. - 04/17/17 05:17 PM
will the ball hook?
by 6_ball_man - 04/17/17 12:41 PM
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by 6_ball_man - 04/17/17 11:36 AM
7 - 10 Split........ Adjustment??
by W9JAB - 04/17/17 10:05 AM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.