#197283 - Today at 01:56 AM Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
nord
Touring Pro Contender

Registered: 10/27/11
Posts: 642
A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

Just watched EJ Tackett use this new urethane ball to great effect. Any thoughts on what type of urethane this ball is?
It seems to have much higher RG and lower diff than the original Tank though they indicate that this is to compliment the cover stock which is the strongest they have ever made for a urethane.

What do you think Joe?

Here is the pitch (not Black) on this ball from Motiv:

The Tank Rampage is a strong urethane ball engineered for the modern game.
Featuring both a new cover stock and new core specifications, it will dominate on patterns with wet/dry features and also on higher friction surfaces where reactive resin balls are too angular.
The new urethane cover stock developed for the Tank Rampage is Alchemy - the new gold standard for urethane performance.
Tested and developed by Motiv's PBA tour staff, this urethane technology provides a great deal of overall hook, but with that smooth urethane shape.
To complement this shape, the solid burgundy urethane shell is tuned with a 3000 Grit LSS finish.
To make the Tank Rampage absolutely the best, they not only developed a new cover stock, but also modified the original Gear core to provide a higher RG and tighter track flare.
The new Gear V2 core provides the 15# model with a 2.55 RG and differential of .020.
The Tank Rampage is the strongest urethane ball MOTIV has ever released, making it the most versatile Tank in the series.
Now bowlers will be able to play more angles and use the Tank Rampage on more conditions.

http://www.bowlerx.com/Motiv-Tank-Rampage-Urethane-Bowling-Ball-MOTTANKRAMPAGE.htm
_________________________
High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.
High Series: 621
Poway House Avg: 178
Kearny House Avg: 170
Parkway House Avg. 177

Arsenal:
Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs
The Crow Urethane 15lbs
Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs
The Widow Spare 15lbs



#197284 - Today at 10:50 AM Re: Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane
W9JAB
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 207
A/S/L: 66/m/Il.
Oh Nord come on now

1-Evey current ball manufacturer needs to come up with
the next "new thing" to stay in business.

2-Pro's are paid to show case the new products.

3-The average bowler will benefit little from
the next "new thing"

4-Given time you will see either a yea/nay form the public.

5-It never a good idea to be the "first on your Block"
you will end up paying too much and your new toy will be obsolete
as the "new and improved" version comes out at a lower price.
(do you have a eight track or a Beta-max?)




Edited by W9JAB (Today at 11:07 AM)
_________________________
L/T 48
Code Black

