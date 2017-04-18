Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Topic Options Rate This Topic #197283 - 01:56 AM Motiv Tank Rampage Urethane nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 642

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 642A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA

Just watched EJ Tackett use this new urethane ball to great effect. Any thoughts on what type of urethane this ball is?

It seems to have much higher RG and lower diff than the original Tank though they indicate that this is to compliment the cover stock which is the strongest they have ever made for a urethane.



What do you think Joe?



Here is the pitch (not Black) on this ball from Motiv:



The Tank Rampage is a strong urethane ball engineered for the modern game.

Featuring both a new cover stock and new core specifications, it will dominate on patterns with wet/dry features and also on higher friction surfaces where reactive resin balls are too angular.

The new urethane cover stock developed for the Tank Rampage is Alchemy - the new gold standard for urethane performance.

Tested and developed by Motiv's PBA tour staff, this urethane technology provides a great

To complement this shape, the solid burgundy urethane shell is tuned with a 3000 Grit LSS finish.

To make the Tank Rampage absolutely the best, they not only developed a new cover stock, but also modified the original Gear core to provide a higher RG and tighter track flare.

The new Gear V2 core provides the 15# model with a 2.55 RG and differential of .020.

The Tank Rampage is the strongest urethane ball MOTIV has ever released, making it the most versatile Tank in the series.

Now bowlers will be able to play more angles and use the Tank Rampage on more conditions.



http://www.bowlerx.com/Motiv-Tank-Rampage-Urethane-Bowling-Ball-MOTTANKRAMPAGE.htm Just watched EJ Tackett use this new urethane ball to great effect. Any thoughts on what type of urethane this ball is?It seems to have much higher RG and lower diff than the original Tank though they indicate that this is to compliment the cover stock which is the strongest they have ever made for a urethane.What do you think Joe?Here is the pitch (not Black) on this ball from Motiv:The Tank Rampage is a strong urethane ball engineered for the modern game.Featuring both a new cover stock and new core specifications, it will dominate on patterns with wet/dry features and also on higher friction surfaces where reactive resin balls are too angular.The new urethane cover stock developed for the Tank Rampage is Alchemy - the new gold standard for urethane performance.Tested and developed by Motiv's PBA tour staff, this urethane technology provides a great deal of overall hook, but with that smooth urethane shape.To complement this shape, the solid burgundy urethane shell is tuned with a 3000 Grit LSS finish.To make the Tank Rampage absolutely the best, they not only developed a new cover stock, but also modified the original Gear core to provide a higher RG and tighter track flare.The new Gear V2 core provides the 15# model with a 2.55 RG and differential of .020.The Tank Rampage is the strongest urethane ball MOTIV has ever released, making it the most versatile Tank in the series.Now bowlers will be able to play more angles and use the Tank Rampage on more conditions. _________________________

High Game: 247 bowled with The Hardwick rubber ball.

High Series: 621

Poway House Avg: 178

Kearny House Avg: 170

Parkway House Avg. 177



Arsenal:

Billy Hardwick Rubber Ball 14lbs

The Crow Urethane 15lbs

Hammer Dark Legend Solid 15lbs

The Widow Spare 15lbs







Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel