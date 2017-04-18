BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197276 - Yesterday at 01:38 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
champ
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2076
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Originally Posted By: SteveH
I know the USBC wants to use the term Integrity all the time, and feels the shot should be truly difficult. But at the same time, they make the shot tougher than the vast majority of bowlers will ever see, regardless of whether they bowl on sport conditions or not. One pro bowler likened the shot to a 1.5:1 flat shot.


There are lot's of stories floating around the booth here about how vocally whinny Pete Weber was when he came through. He barely cracked 1700, and let everyone know that we shouldn't be bowling on patterns so much harder than what they face on the PBA tour.

And while most scoffed at his attitude, pretty much everyone agrees about the patterns. Really, they're too tough. Especially if you want to continue to entice 10,000 teams.

In my opinion, the standard should be about where it was in 2014. Scores were very high by USBC standards, but all things considered, they were at a good level. Almost everyone still struggled to hit what they thought they should, but it wasn't as brutal. And they great teams shot 3500s. But in today's bowling, is there anything wrong with great teams shooting 3500?

I think 3720 was some kind of nightmare for the traditionalists, and they never want to go there again. But the paying customer has to suffer.

I'm not whining. I love the tournament and will bowl on it if they decided to put out flat 1:1 pattern. I have nothing but admiration for the people who find a way to put up the scores that win. But the USBC needs to stop pretending its 1960 still. Times changed. Scores changed. You can put out a shot that demands skill to score on and still give the people something to work with.
#197277 - Yesterday at 04:06 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 711
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Yeah it seems only a special few really get the pattern. Of course, only special people get to bowl so slowly they end up all alone out there too, with video coverage.

But some do very well on the pattern, and it's not really a surprise that those bowling now and later have done very, very well. Lots of time and effort into analyzing both the pattern discussions and team strategy.

The story behind how they got to this year's number of teams amounts to bribery and begging.
#197279 - Yesterday at 06:28 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
goobee
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 374
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
Our bowling center sent 12 teams this year, mainly because Vegas is close (~250 miles). Of the participants, many were first timers and didn't have a clue what to expect. Many will not be returning. The organizers are trying to line up donors...er...teams for 2018 and are having problems fielding 2 teams. what does that tell you?

After 3 consecutive years (El Paso, Reno and Las Vegas) I will not be going to Syracuse.

The USBC may be interested in protecting the "integrity of the sport" but they are doing a half-ass job of furthering people's interest in it.
#197280 - Yesterday at 06:28 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
SteveH
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 711
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
update Ryan Reid 259 first game singles.
