BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Amateur Bowling » Tournaments » 2017 USBC Open Championships
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197276 - 56 minutes 1 second ago Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships [Re: SteveH]
champ Online content
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2076
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Originally Posted By: SteveH
I know the USBC wants to use the term Integrity all the time, and feels the shot should be truly difficult. But at the same time, they make the shot tougher than the vast majority of bowlers will ever see, regardless of whether they bowl on sport conditions or not. One pro bowler likened the shot to a 1.5:1 flat shot.


There are lot's of stories floating around the booth here about how vocally whinny Pete Weber was when he came through. He barely cracked 1700, and let everyone know that we shouldn't be bowling on patterns so much harder than what they face on the PBA tour.

And while most scoffed at his attitude, pretty much everyone agrees about the patterns. Really, they're too tough. Especially if you want to continue to entice 10,000 teams.

In my opinion, the standard should be about where it was in 2014. Scores were very high by USBC standards, but all things considered, they were at a good level. Almost everyone still struggled to hit what they thought they should, but it wasn't as brutal. And they great teams shot 3500s. But in today's bowling, is there anything wrong with great teams shooting 3500?

I think 3720 was some kind of nightmare for the traditionalists, and they never want to go there again. But the paying customer has to suffer.

I'm not whining. I love the tournament and will bowl on it if they decided to put out flat 1:1 pattern. I have nothing but admiration for the people who find a way to put up the scores that win. But the USBC needs to stop pretending its 1960 still. Times changed. Scores changed. You can put out a shot that demands skill to score on and still give the people something to work with.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
2017 USBC Open Championships
by champ - 0 seconds ago
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by nord - 37 minutes 3 seconds ago
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by General Pounder - Today at 11:47 AM
What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid?
by W9JAB - Yesterday at 03:01 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 02:33 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-15-2017 "ROAD TRIP!"
by Brownswick - Yesterday at 01:54 AM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-15-2017 "ROAD TRIP!"
by Brownswick - 04/17/17 10:04 PM
Winter '17 Week 14 VL results
by Richie V. - 04/17/17 05:17 PM
will the ball hook?
by 6_ball_man - 04/17/17 12:41 PM
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by 6_ball_man - 04/17/17 11:36 AM
7 - 10 Split........ Adjustment??
by W9JAB - 04/17/17 10:05 AM
mental game
by 82Boat69 - 04/13/17 03:32 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.