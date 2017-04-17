Sponsored Links







ChatBox: Sponsored Links





Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Topic Options Rate This Topic #197276 - Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: SteveH] champ





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2076

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2076A/S/L: 29/M/AZ Originally Posted By: SteveH I know the USBC wants to use the term Integrity all the time, and feels the shot should be truly difficult. But at the same time, they make the shot tougher than the vast majority of bowlers will ever see, regardless of whether they bowl on sport conditions or not. One pro bowler likened the shot to a 1.5:1 flat shot.



There are lot's of stories floating around the booth here about how vocally whinny Pete



And while most scoffed at his attitude, pretty much everyone agrees about the patterns. Really, they're too tough. Especially if you want to continue to entice 10,000 teams.



In my opinion, the standard should be about where it was in 2014. Scores were very high by USBC standards, but all things considered, they were at a good level. Almost everyone still struggled to hit what they thought they should, but it wasn't as brutal. And they great teams shot 3500s. But in today's bowling, is there anything wrong with great teams shooting 3500?



I think 3720 was some kind of nightmare for the traditionalists, and they never want to go there again. But the paying customer has to suffer.



I'm not whining. I love the tournament and will bowl on it if they decided to put out flat 1:1 pattern. I have nothing but admiration for the people who find a way to put up the scores that win. But the USBC needs to stop pretending its 1960 still. Times changed. Scores changed. You can put out a shot that demands skill to score on and still give the people something to work with. There are lot's of stories floating around the booth here about how vocally whinny Pete Weber was when he came through. He barely cracked 1700, and let everyone know that we shouldn't be bowling on patterns so much harder than what they face on the PBA tour.And while most scoffed at his attitude, pretty much everyone agrees about the patterns. Really, they're too tough. Especially if you want to continue to entice 10,000 teams.In my opinion, the standard should be about where it was in 2014. Scores were very high by USBC standards, but all things considered, they were at a good level. Almost everyone still struggled to hit what they thought they should, but it wasn't as brutal. And they great teams shot 3500s. But in today's bowling, is there anything wrong with great teams shooting 3500?I think 3720 was some kind of nightmare for the traditionalists, and they never want to go there again. But the paying customer has to suffer.I'm not whining. I love the tournament and will bowl on it if they decided to put out flat 1:1 pattern. I have nothing but admiration for the people who find a way to put up the scores that win. But the USBC needs to stop pretending its 1960 still. Times changed. Scores changed. You can put out a shot that demands skill to score on and still give the people something to work with. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top #10100 - Sponsored Links Sponsored Links Sponsored Links

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top Page 8 of 8 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8

Tweet

Preview

Hop to: Coaching And Equipment ------ Beginner Help Physical/Mental Game & Lane Conditions Videos The Pro Shop Bowling Ball Reviews Amateur Bowling ------ Leagues & Sport Bowling Tournaments Collegiate & Youth Bowling Professional Bowling ------ Pro Bowling Tours Miscellaneous ------ The Bowler's Lounge Other Forms of Bowling For Sale/Wanted; Bowling Classifieds New Member Intros & Tech Help Virtual League Annoucements Virtual League Community Manager Moderator: Angel