Page 9 of 9

Registered: 04/04/12

Posts: 472

Nice job Steve getting the 6. Thursday scores for me this week also. Had 156 followed by a pair of 215s. Thumb issues in game 1 led to a disastrous start. Had to basically deal with it the rest of the night by crouching down really low as to not have the ball slip out early. Seems like my thumb is a different size almost every week. A little frustrating.

High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

High Game: 300 (4)

High Series: 774



Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197233 - 10:36 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 708

A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Pro of the Year ContenderRegistered: 12/09/12Posts: 708A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT Sorry guys, had a good thing going and the old arm simply got tired. Gutted out the third game by switching to a stronger ball and moving left.



211-147-178 536



Just didn't have the energy to keep bombing the hard and fast last night. _________________________

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Top #197262 - 12:47 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] steveA





Registered: 12/21/12

Posts: 540

4 points behind so we can catch lane rangers, Not sure if I've got this right but is the last week a position round so means we're playing them

arsenal all 15lbs
Motiv cruel c51 le
black widow
Brunswick Avalanche slide
900 Global Wisdom
Brunswick Control
Brunswick T Zone
Columbia 300 WD
PB
High game 257
series 704

arsenal all 15lbs

Motiv cruel c51 le

black widow

Brunswick Avalanche slide

900 Global Wisdom

Brunswick Control

Brunswick T Zone

Columbia 300 WD

PB

High game 257

series 704







Top #197269 - 07:36 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts Re: steveA] SteveH





Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 708

Yes I think it's for all the marbles SteveA. I actually thought about that last Friday as I shot incredibly mediocre scores. Maybe I can pull off a 900 series for Team 6

Current League average 184



High League game: 279

High League Series: 672

High Tournament Series 723

Arsenal so far: [all 15#]

Storm Crux

Storm Byte

Storm Hy Road Pearl

Storm Ride

Roto-Grip Disturbed

Storm Lucid

Roto-Grip Crown

Page 9 of 9

