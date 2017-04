Sponsored Links







Registered: 12/09/12

Posts: 706

Another year or two of Chad Murphy, and the Open Championships may just be the data they need to get rid of him.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x3



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4499

A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Registered: 02/21/08Posts: 4499A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA Originally Posted By: champ Well, that certainly didn't turn out the way I thought it would.



Next big team up is Team NABR. They bowl the 13th and 14th.



I'll be getting there on Saturday. Plan to bowl a couple squads of the Bowlers Journal on Sunday, and then the tournament proper on Monday and Tuesday the 17th and 18th.



Cambridge Credit group will be there this weekend, as well, although I think the O'Keefes will not be with them, so it's an all-New England group. champ, this would be Bill Webb's group, so I hope you run into him again.

Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2075

Looks like NABR is the team to beat. Their team score might hold on for a win, but their Team All-Events is looking like a lock. Rose and Pohl won't actually be bowling until early May, but with 37 of 45 games bowled, they're already +797. That's huge.

What say you guys?

I'm leaving early Saturday morning. I might bowl a BJ squad that night, but more than likely just do a couple on Sunday. A report to come. Can't wait to bowl.

Love this tournament.



What say you guys?



I'm leaving early Saturday morning. I might bowl a BJ squad that night, but more than likely just do a couple on Sunday. A report to come. Can't wait to bowl.



Love this tournament. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships

Virtual League Secretary,

Virtual League Champion x3



Registered: 02/21/08

Posts: 4499

The Cambridge group I follow both landed in the top 40 in team, and one of the "B" team bowlers nearly got into the top 10 in singles (with a 722).

Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships

2X Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/19/07

Posts: 776

A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville Registered: 10/19/07Posts: 776A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville I was "less than successful." It was TOUGH. I knew it was going to be tough going in, but sometimes tough is stupid tough. An example: I missed right on a shot and left the 1248. Nothing unusual about that. However, when I put the spare attempt exactly, precisely where I wanted it, in the 12, somehow the 8 remained.



I hooked away from two singles (with my polished urethane) before changing spare tactics and threw a back up ball at most all my simple spares. Picked a baby that way. The only other time I did something successful was looking at a 39 (left it 3 times) and finding more ways to miss it than make it in my head...on sudden inspiration, I took the ball one down in my strike arsenal, moved out and pitched it straight up the 3 board and that actually worked!

Had two instances where the strike attempt went through the 3 pin and left the 1246T. On the fist one I went left side and put the headpin around both the 6 and ten. 2nd time I put it between the 1 and 6 and left the ten. The USBC topped it off by putting up the "pick up the pace" banner at the start of game 3 of singles. My wife saw the smoke coming off the top of my head from the stands and came down to talk me down. Good thing. I would have said or done something REALLY stupid otherwise (prolly). I am over it now, but I cannot wait for the survey they send out every year. I have a doozy of a suggestion for them. LoL



OTOH - it wasn't just tough for me...I shot 466 in team and somehow got $130 back in bracket money. We have 3 eagle winners in our group and none had a 600. It is hard, and house bowling in no way got me ready for it. I need to find a tough shot league where the guys do not mind having a 150 shooter around...

Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships





Registered: 02/25/15

Posts: 373

You hit it square on the nose 6_ball_man. The lanes were indeed "stupid tough". My assessment above parallels your experience. I fail to see the logic for making the pattern this difficult. Where is the incentive for people to come back when they are demoralized this badly?

Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2075

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2075A/S/L: 29/M/AZ



The two patterns are very different from each other. That's what all the reports I have seen have said, and they were correct.



I thought the team practice session and the actual Team Event played pretty similar. I found there was a nice hook spot around 6-8 downlane. Hit that area and I had good ball motion. No hold inside, but some extra swing room outside of 6 to still tickle the pocket.



I shot 534 in Team which featured four opens and some very bad carry. I have a lefty team mate who shot 641. As a team we shot 2500...not bad for our group, in the Standard Division.



Tomorrow I bowl D/S at 1:00 local time. I'll find out if its similar to what is in the Bowler's Journal, and all reports here say that it is. My three attempts there have resulted in 505, 566, and 580. We'll see how that helps for tomorrow.



I've been here a couple days. I've shot three squads of the Bowlers Journal, a team practice session, and the Team Event today.

The two patterns are very different from each other. That's what all the reports I have seen have said, and they were correct.

I thought the team practice session and the actual Team Event played pretty similar. I found there was a nice hook spot around 6-8 downlane. Hit that area and I had good ball motion. No hold inside, but some extra swing room outside of 6 to still tickle the pocket.

I shot 534 in Team which featured four opens and some very bad carry. I have a lefty team mate who shot 641. As a team we shot 2500...not bad for our group, in the Standard Division.

Tomorrow I bowl D/S at 1:00 local time. I'll find out if its similar to what is in the Bowler's Journal, and all reports here say that it is. My three attempts there have resulted in 505, 566, and 580. We'll see how that helps for tomorrow.

So far its been a good trip, and South Point has been a good venue. My only disappointment so far was the $130 bill for four people at the buffet. That stung a bit. Won it back in brackets today

Career Highs: 300/759

Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2075

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2075A/S/L: 29/M/AZ



To me, the D/S pattern plays A LOT like PBA shark pattern. There is a definite out of bounds outside of 10. The difference being on this pattern, there is no hold as you move in. On the Shark there is enough volume in the middle to get tom hold. The more I moved in, the earlier the hook was. I knew that, and only tried it a few shots just to confirm I wasn't assuming anything.



I shot a lousy 469 in doubles and 560 in singles. My last game was a very solid and clean 215 which was my only 200 including the nine games I bowled in the



Altogether I shot a disappointing 1543. I know my



It was a good tournament. Good experience again. And very much looking forward to the long trek to Syracuse in 2018.



Day 2 was a little uglier.

To me, the D/S pattern plays A LOT like PBA shark pattern. There is a definite out of bounds outside of 10. The difference being on this pattern, there is no hold as you move in. On the Shark there is enough volume in the middle to get tom hold. The more I moved in, the earlier the hook was. I knew that, and only tried it a few shots just to confirm I wasn't assuming anything.

I shot a lousy 469 in doubles and 560 in singles. My last game was a very solid and clean 215 which was my only 200 including the nine games I bowled in the Bowlers Journal.

Altogether I shot a disappointing 1543. I know my Execution was as good as its every been at Nationals, however, in both events I had a one board breakpoint. Just one board in either direction and I was lucky to knock down seven pins. I honest believe that with another board to work with I could have easily shot 1800.

It was a good tournament. Good experience again. And very much looking forward to the long trek to Syracuse in 2018.

Oh and I never miss an opportunity to post that the new no pattern release rule is buffoonery at best.

Career Highs: 300/759

