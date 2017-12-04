Sponsored Links







Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1255

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1255A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Originally Posted By: 82Boat69 Re-read my post. I'm saying just the opposite. Reactive resin will always outperform urethane.

I would never use urethane except if the lanes had broken down or I found myself on wood lanes with short oil.

A urethane ball on fresh oil is a waste of time.



If you watch his videos, his urethane is "performing" more aggressively than his reactive. . .



BUT if you look at the start of his rack-attack video, you can see that his urethane is MUCH more sanded than his rack-attack . . .



so, all things being equal - but they're not! LOL.



If you watch his videos, his urethane is "performing" more aggressively than his reactive. . .

BUT if you look at the start of his rack-attack video, you can see that his urethane is MUCH more sanded than his rack-attack . . .

so, all things being equal - but they're not! LOL.

Would be much interesting to see them both at 500, same board, same pattern.

Re: Urethane Ball Motion Explained? Re: mmalsed] nord





Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 640

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 640A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Yes, in the videos, the Rack Attack is at stock 500/4000 with a low flare layout.

The Karma is at 500 grit with a high flare layout.

On these lanes, that day, the Karma was way stronger. Too strong, and rolled out and had no power.

The Rack went way long and had good power.



The point of the videos was not to compare the performance of those two balls per say, but to point out the difference in ball reaction characteristics.



Urethane is early and reactive is late.



Now at Parkway bowl I have the idential high flare layout on my Hammer Dark Legend Solid and my Crow urethane and both balls are at 1000 grit.



On the fresh the Dark Legend will have difficulty reading the lane where the Crow will read it well. After one game with the Crow I can go to the Dark Legend and it will work fine.



Or, I can simply stay with my Crow urethane and slowly move right as the set goes on to maintain the reaction as the urethane ball gets more oil soaked and loses reaction.



Basically with urethane I do the reverse from reactive.

With reactive, as the ball breaks the lanes down we tend to move in with our feet and target.



But with urethane I move right with feet and target. This is because the ball gets more slippery from the oil despite wiping it off. As I move right eventually I hit an equilibrium point and I no longer need to move and can just stay put for the rest of the set.



So on the fresh I will throw my Dark Legend right up second arrow and it will not even move, but if I throw my dry Crow up second arrow it might go Brooklyn! The ball is fully dry and the first throw is always far too strong!



But as the Crow get wetter and wetter it loses that strong reaction it had when it was dry and now I have to move right into the dry to keep the reaction going.



Registered: 10/27/11

Posts: 640

A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA Touring Pro ContenderRegistered: 10/27/11Posts: 640A/S/L: 40/M/Santee/CA One slight point on the videos.

The target path that both balls, the Rack and the Karma followed were very close to each other.

I have attached screen caps to illustrate.



Rack going up 7.5 board and Karma going up 7, maybe 7.25 board.



Attachments











