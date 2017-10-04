#197260 - 01:57 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships Re: champ] champ





The two patterns are very different from each other. That's what all the reports I have seen have said, and they were correct.



I thought the team practice session and the actual Team Event played pretty similar. I found there was a nice hook spot around 6-8 downlane. Hit that area and I had good ball motion. No hold inside, but some extra swing room outside of 6 to still tickle the pocket.



I shot 534 in Team which featured four opens and some very bad carry. I have a lefty team mate who shot 641. As a team we shot 2500...not bad for our group, in the Standard Division.



Tomorrow I bowl D/S at 1:00 local time. I'll find out if its similar to what is in the Bowler's Journal, and all reports here say that it is. My three attempts there have resulted in 505, 566, and 580. We'll see how that helps for tomorrow.



I've been here a couple days. I've shot three squads of the Bowlers Journal , a team practice session, and the Team Event today.The two patterns are very different from each other. That's what all the reports I have seen have said, and they were correct.I thought the team practice session and the actual Team Event played pretty similar. I found there was a nice hook spot around 6-8 downlane. Hit that area and I had good ball motion. No hold inside, but some extra swing room outside of 6 to still tickle the pocket.I shot 534 in Team which featured four opens and some very bad carry. I have a lefty team mate who shot 641. As a team we shot 2500...not bad for our group, in the Standard Division.Tomorrow I bowl D/S at 1:00 local time. I'll find out if its similar to what is in the Bowler's Journal, and all reports here say that it is. My three attempts there have resulted in 505, 566, and 580. We'll see how that helps for tomorrow.So far its been a good trip, and South Point has been a good venue. My only disappointment so far was the $130 bill for four people at the buffet. That stung a bit. Won it back in brackets today

