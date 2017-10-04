BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
2017 USBC Open Championships
#197178 - 04/10/17 11:29 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
SteveH
SteveH Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 706
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Another year or two of Chad Murphy, and the Open Championships may just be the data they need to get rid of him.
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197180 - 04/11/17 12:50 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
Richie V.
Richie V. Online content
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4499
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Originally Posted By: champ
Well, that certainly didn't turn out the way I thought it would.

Next big team up is Team NABR. They bowl the 13th and 14th.

I'll be getting there on Saturday. Plan to bowl a couple squads of the Bowlers Journal on Sunday, and then the tournament proper on Monday and Tuesday the 17th and 18th.


Cambridge Credit group will be there this weekend, as well, although I think the O'Keefes will not be with them, so it's an all-New England group. champ, this would be Bill Webb's group, so I hope you run into him again. smile
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 174 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#197231 - 04/14/17 11:46 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
champ
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2074
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Looks like NABR is the team to beat. Their team score might hold on for a win, but their Team All-Events is looking like a lock. Rose and Pohl won't actually be bowling until early May, but with 37 of 45 games bowled, they're already +797. That's huge.

What say you guys?

I'm leaving early Saturday morning. I might bowl a BJ squad that night, but more than likely just do a couple on Sunday. A report to come. Can't wait to bowl.

Love this tournament.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

#197235 - 04/15/17 12:00 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
Richie V.
Richie V. Online content
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4499
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
The Cambridge group I follow both landed in the top 40 in team, and one of the "B" team bowlers nearly got into the top 10 in singles (with a 722).
_________________________
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-Zone

Career Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288

Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 174 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174

The Tenth Board: My bowling blog
Richie's BowlSK profile

#197250 - Yesterday at 11:55 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
6_ball_man
6_ball_man Offline
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 776
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
I was "less than successful." It was TOUGH. I knew it was going to be tough going in, but sometimes tough is stupid tough. An example: I missed right on a shot and left the 1248. Nothing unusual about that. However, when I put the spare attempt exactly, precisely where I wanted it, in the 12, somehow the 8 remained.

I hooked away from two singles (with my polished urethane) before changing spare tactics and threw a back up ball at most all my simple spares. Picked a baby that way. The only other time I did something successful was looking at a 39 (left it 3 times) and finding more ways to miss it than make it in my head...on sudden inspiration, I took the ball one down in my strike arsenal, moved out and pitched it straight up the 3 board and that actually worked!
Had two instances where the strike attempt went through the 3 pin and left the 1246T. On the fist one I went left side and put the headpin around both the 6 and ten. 2nd time I put it between the 1 and 6 and left the ten. The USBC topped it off by putting up the "pick up the pace" banner at the start of game 3 of singles. My wife saw the smoke coming off the top of my head from the stands and came down to talk me down. Good thing. I would have said or done something REALLY stupid otherwise (prolly). I am over it now, but I cannot wait for the survey they send out every year. I have a doozy of a suggestion for them. LoL

OTOH - it wasn't just tough for me...I shot 466 in team and somehow got $130 back in bracket money. We have 3 eagle winners in our group and none had a 600. It is hard, and house bowling in no way got me ready for it. I need to find a tough shot league where the guys do not mind having a 150 shooter around...
_________________________
Storm Reign of Fire-2k dull
Brunswick Danger Zone-1k dull
Monster Loch Ness Monster-2k dull
Storm IQ30 Tour-4k dull
Track 300T-3k+polish
Storm Polar Ice 4k+polish


#197252 - Yesterday at 03:22 PM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
goobee
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 373
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
You hit it square on the nose 6_ball_man. The lanes were indeed "stupid tough". My assessment above parallels your experience. I fail to see the logic for making the pattern this difficult. Where is the incentive for people to come back when they are demoralized this badly?
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

#197260 - Today at 01:57 AM Re: 2017 USBC Open Championships
champ
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2074
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
I've been here a couple days. I've shot three squads of the Bowlers Journal, a team practice session, and the Team Event today.

The two patterns are very different from each other. That's what all the reports I have seen have said, and they were correct.

I thought the team practice session and the actual Team Event played pretty similar. I found there was a nice hook spot around 6-8 downlane. Hit that area and I had good ball motion. No hold inside, but some extra swing room outside of 6 to still tickle the pocket.

I shot 534 in Team which featured four opens and some very bad carry. I have a lefty team mate who shot 641. As a team we shot 2500...not bad for our group, in the Standard Division.

Tomorrow I bowl D/S at 1:00 local time. I'll find out if its similar to what is in the Bowler's Journal, and all reports here say that it is. My three attempts there have resulted in 505, 566, and 580. We'll see how that helps for tomorrow.

So far its been a good trip, and South Point has been a good venue. My only disappointment so far was the $130 bill for four people at the buffet. That stung a bit. Won it back in brackets today smile
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

