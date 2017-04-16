BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » The Bowler's Lounge » PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-15-2017 "ROAD TRIP!"
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197259 - Today at 01:54 AM PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-15-2017 "ROAD TRIP!"
Brownswick Offline
Bumper Bowler

Registered: 03/28/17
Posts: 3
A/S/L: 64/M/Georgia
For the first time ever, PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR takes the show on the road! Our home center, Brunswick Zone Roswell was booked with a tournament, and the good people at Brunswick Zone Austell were kind enough to welcome us with open arms. Not only that, but we were greeted by an enthusiastic group of kids, most of whom had already seen the show. Prior to Saturday, our biggest PRODIGY event had 11 kids compete. But this weekend at Austell, we started with 26 kids, shattering our previous record. This week's episode shows the three championship matches in the three divisions into which the field was divided -- the Bigs, the Littles and the Girls.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6LwyAsvGzU

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
2017 USBC Open Championships
by champ - Today at 01:57 AM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-15-2017 "ROAD TRIP!"
by Brownswick - Today at 01:54 AM
What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid?
by Fin09 - Yesterday at 10:30 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-15-2017 "ROAD TRIP!"
by Brownswick - Yesterday at 10:04 PM
Winter '17 Week 14 VL results
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 05:17 PM
will the ball hook?
by 6_ball_man - Yesterday at 12:41 PM
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by 6_ball_man - Yesterday at 11:36 AM
7 - 10 Split........ Adjustment??
by W9JAB - Yesterday at 10:05 AM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 04/16/17 09:15 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by BowlerBill - 04/15/17 01:01 PM
mental game
by 82Boat69 - 04/13/17 03:32 PM
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by mmalsed - 04/12/17 12:14 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.