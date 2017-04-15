BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » team 7 and scores...
#197253 - Today at 05:14 PM team 7 and scores...
ebon betta Online content
Team USA Contender

Registered: 11/11/10
Posts: 488
A/S/L: 54/m/nyc /ny2
i bowled this morning and will post the scores later. but I will not have any scores for after april 24.Since next week my league bowls sweeps and the scores are no tap.
jim gilmore aka ebonbetta

#197254 - Today at 05:15 PM Re: team 7 and scores... [Re: ebon betta]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4497
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
No worries, as this is the last week of the league (with scores for this week counting).
