2017 USBC Open Championships

I was "less than successful." It was TOUGH. I knew it was going to be tough going in, but sometimes tough is stupid tough. An example: I missed right on a shot and left the 1248. Nothing unusual about that. However, when I put the spare attempt exactly, precisely where I wanted it, in the 12, somehow the 8 remained.



I hooked away from two singles (with my polished urethane) before changing spare tactics and threw a back up ball at most all my simple spares. Picked a baby that way. The only other time I did something successful was looking at a 39 (left it 3 times) and finding more ways to miss it than make it in my head...on sudden inspiration, I took the ball one down in my strike arsenal, moved out and pitched it straight up the 3 board and that actually worked!

Had two instances where the strike attempt went through the 3 pin and left the 1246T. On the fist one I went left side and put the headpin around both the 6 and ten. 2nd time I put it between the 1 and 6 and left the ten. The USBC topped it off by putting up the "pick up the pace" banner at the start of game 3 of singles. My wife saw the smoke coming off the top of my head from the stands and came down to talk me down. Good thing. I would have said or done something REALLY stupid otherwise (prolly). I am over it now, but I cannot wait for the survey they send out every year. I have a doozy of a suggestion for them. LoL



OTOH - it wasn't just tough for me...I shot 466 in team and somehow got $130 back in bracket money. We have 3 eagle winners in our group and none had a 600. It is hard, and house bowling in no way got me ready for it. I need to find a tough shot league where the guys do not mind having a 150 shooter around... _________________________

Storm Reign of Fire-2k dull

Brunswick Danger Zone-1k dull

Monster Loch Ness Monster-2k dull

Storm IQ30 Tour-4k dull

Track 300T-3k+polish

Storm Polar Ice 4k+polish





