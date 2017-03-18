BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#196994 - 03/18/17 02:08 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
Fin09
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1143
A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA
221-235-210-666. Always nice shooting the number of the beast- matches this strange birthmark on the back of my head.
Bowling once a week is hurting me- my spare game isn't what it was a few years ago. I've missed more 7 pins this season than in the last 5 at least.
_________________________
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

#197005 - 03/20/17 09:37 AM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
6_ball_man
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 776
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
the last 3 weeks I have posted a 660+set and other, let's say, less productive...this time I started spare, spare, spare, switched balls and had the back 9.

267
185
215
===
667

267
185
215
===
667

I had one split and one whiff that was silly. The previous time I tossed at the 10pin, I had barely picked it on the 6 pin side. So the next time I left it, did I move? Nope! I did after the miss and picked the rest of them that I left.

Had I done the math, I might have tossed a shot that had a chance to leave a weak 10 or something, rather than striking on the 3rd game fill ball to get "the number", bit I didn't

good luck, ya'll

good luck, ya'll
_________________________
Storm Reign of Fire-2k dull
Brunswick Danger Zone-1k dull
Monster Loch Ness Monster-2k dull
Storm IQ30 Tour-4k dull
Track 300T-3k+polish
Storm Polar Ice 4k+polish


#197042 - 03/23/17 06:51 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
Fin09
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1143
A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA
268-300-258-826 last night. Threw the Rocket Ship all 3 games, same ball I used for my last honor scores. Left 5 single pins all night, made all 5, struck out in all 3 games, and my team went 9-0. I left a 10 pin and a 7 pin in frames 5 and 6 of game one, and a 7, a 6, and another 7 in frames 2, 3, and 4 of game 3. I had runs of 4, 19, and 8 strikes. 300 #34, 800 #21.
_________________________
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

#197084 - 03/28/17 10:12 PM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
Fin09
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1143
A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA
Look at us climb to within striking distance (pun intended) with 4 weeks to go-keep it up!
_________________________
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most

Bowl up a Storm!

#197122 - 04/03/17 12:55 AM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
mmalsed
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1255
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Week: Week 12 (Mar. 27-Apr. 2)

Game 1: 204

Game 2: 211

Game 3: 137

Five splits in the third game sucks.
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

#197248 - Today at 11:25 AM Re: Team 1: Big Guns 2.0
6_ball_man
2X Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/19/07
Posts: 776
A/S/L: 60/m/downtown churchville
Sometime I return from the overly toughness of the nationals trip and am on fire, due to the extra focus you need there hangover. This year the effect was nearly all balls in my bag were overly hooky. I used my least hooky ball that wasn't my spare ball for this set. I will post my review of nationals in the nationals thread...let's just say I was less than successful

202
189
190
===
581

not enough strikes, bunch 9s that I picked all but one of...ho-hum

202
189
190
===
581

not enough strikes, bunch 9s that I picked all but one of...ho-hum
_________________________
Storm Reign of Fire-2k dull
Brunswick Danger Zone-1k dull
Monster Loch Ness Monster-2k dull
Storm IQ30 Tour-4k dull
Track 300T-3k+polish
Storm Polar Ice 4k+polish


