Topic Options Rate This Topic #197168 - 12:56 AM Okay - have to figure out how to deal with mmalsed

Bowled against one this evening, lofted the gutter, carried it out to the 5, then it came all the way back in. He didn't do all that well, but he completely hosed my lines.



I started outside, like normal, and was decently successful at it, with 194.



But almost immediately in the second game, he had swung his line out so it burned up my line. I tried to move left, but then I was in the line he had been playing. Splits, and all sorts of nasty. Just BAD.



I finally moved to my pearl and moved as far outside as I was comfortable and added as much speed as I was comfortable with, and had a decent game, back to 194.





I have NO idea how to



Top #197171 - 12:53 PM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with Re: mmalsed] W9JAB





Quote: aside from kneecapping them!

I've always been a fan of a .38 in a dark parking lot,

but now days them damn

So option #2, go straighter, up the middle,with little hook and maybe some helicopter spin for carry?

Top #197173 - 02:28 PM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with Re: mmalsed] djp1080

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 294

Originally Posted By: mmalsed

I've experienced that, but less often lately. The farthest left I'd get was to about board 24. Now I'm finding that I can start on board 26 and target the 2nd arrow.

You look like you're using some pretty strong equipment. Perhaps having a weaker ball in your bag might be in order; however, I'd think that there is a puddle of oil in the middle of the lane. Consider moving left as far as you can handle it to see if you can keep up with these guys.

Dennis Michael





A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill Virtual League ChampionRegistered: 12/11/05Posts: 9404A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill My answer to this is to increase the length your ball travels on the lane to get past the worn lines left by crankers. A smoother transition ball will not be as affected as others. An arcing ball is my choice, not a snapping ball. So it rolls through previous ball paths before it turns.



Secondly, a strong arcing ball can get outside of the cranker's path as well before is makes the turn. There are arcing balls that hook more then snapping ones, but are much more controllable.



I will move feet to 30-32 and target 13-14 at the arrows, on a house shot. Get the ball out to 7-8 at the 45 foot mark, before it makes the turn. FYI, wider is better for me. _________________________

Top #197243 - 06:33 AM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with Re: mmalsed] 82Boat69

High Roller



To me, this is the best time to use urethane.

Top #197244 - 09:38 AM Re: Okay - have to figure out how to deal with Re: mmalsed] SteveH





I use a polished Hy Road pearl for this, and stay way right. Urethan would be good too if you have some hand

