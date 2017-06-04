BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197144 - 04/06/17 04:48 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
TheBigCat Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 143
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
201-227-247=675
Another 30-clean.
#197169 - 04/10/17 11:28 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
rrb6699 (RayRay) Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 501
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
267, 237, 244. Had 3 opens. started the night with the 7 first seven strikes. 10th frame missed a ringing 10 pin on a bad rack I didnt see till the ball was heading downlane. missed another 1st frame gm2 and a 4,7,9 gm3.

I didn't really execute well except for the fact my focus was excellent. I think I should have changed to a slicker heel/sole combo. probably would have been able to post better. I shot 804 the day before at a different house with the same ball so this felt like a bad night out in comparison. should have been back-to-back 800s. two 10 pins away.

had one interesting strike. looked like a solid 7 pin. a pin flew in front of it and I turned around then took a look back to see the pin fall just before the rack touched it. the teams on the next pair said it was spinning really fast just standing there and walked off the deck. it scored a 9 but they all said it was a good strike. never saw that before.

practiced 11 games last night and resolved my spare issues. simple fix.

rr



Edited by rrb6699 (RayRay) (04/10/17 11:34 AM)
#197214 - 04/13/17 12:17 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
TheBigCat Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 143
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
233, 279 (4-pin), 187 = 699
2 out of 3? frown
#197230 - 04/14/17 09:38 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
rrb6699 (RayRay) Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 501
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
nice shooting! my night 2 opens. a 7-10 and 3,4,6 that almost left the 9 too. some bad racks in this place. 247, 202, 223. used an old quantum violet. drilled weak. had 11 in a row from mid gm1 to mid gm2. crushed every shot. it shouldn't have stopped but, since it looked like I was gonna sweep brackets everyone started talkin with me and I guess I lost a little focus. the open came at the end of the run and I was close but not quite there. I'll focus better next time.

#197232 - Yesterday at 09:20 AM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: rrb6699 (RayRay)]
TheBigCat Offline
Bracket Donor

Registered: 12/12/13
Posts: 143
A/S/L: 63/M/Huntington Woods, MI.
Originally Posted By: rrb6699 (RayRay)
nice shooting! my night 2 opens. a 7-10 and 3,4,6 that almost left the 9 too. some bad racks in this place. 247, 202, 223. used an old quantum violet. drilled weak. had 11 in a row from mid gm1 to mid gm2. crushed every shot. it shouldn't have stopped but, since it looked like I was gonna sweep brackets everyone started talkin with me and I guess I lost a little focus. the open came at the end of the run and I was close but not quite there. I'll focus better next time.

lol
with 202 and 223 you still should have done OK in brackets...maybe.

i have a hard time focusing in league, too. there's money up for grabs, but mine is still a 'fun' league, and i wind up fooling around a lot. my league average is only about 10-15 pins higher than my tournament average...and our tournaments (scratch, individual) are almost always on some monstrous Kegel challenge pattern.
#197241 - Yesterday at 10:58 PM Re: Team 7: 7 Baggers [Re: TheBigCat]
rrb6699 (RayRay) Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 06/07/13
Posts: 501
A/S/L: Single/male/FL
yea no fell out of a lot of brackets with that 2nd game. I still made money, but I needed to not have a 7-10 a couple frames after the weird split on a bad rack.

nice shoiting yourself!
