BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Miscellaneous » Virtual League » Team 6: Splits & Washouts
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 9 of 9 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197223 - 04/13/17 09:57 PM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
wronghander Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 04/04/12
Posts: 472
A/S/L: 32/M/Mass
Nice job Steve getting the 6. Thursday scores for me this week also. Had 156 followed by a pair of 215s. Thumb issues in game 1 led to a disastrous start. Had to basically deal with it the rest of the night by crouching down really low as to not have the ball slip out early. Seems like my thumb is a different size almost every week. A little frustrating.
_________________________
High Game: 300 (4)
High Series: 774

Currently throwing: 15# DV8 Grudge, Hammer Arson High Flare Solid, Brunswick Brute Strength, Ebonite Cyclone

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197233 - Today at 10:36 AM Re: Team 6: Splits & Washouts [Re: steveA]
SteveH Offline
Pro of the Year Contender

Registered: 12/09/12
Posts: 705
A/S/L: 61/M/Burlington VT
Sorry guys, had a good thing going and the old arm simply got tired. Gutted out the third game by switching to a stronger ball and moving left.

211-147-178 536

Just didn't have the energy to keep bombing the hard and fast last night.
_________________________
Current League average 184

High League game: 279
High League Series: 672
High Tournament Series 723
Arsenal so far: [all 15#]
Storm Crux
Storm Byte
Storm Hy Road Pearl
Storm Ride
Roto-Grip Disturbed
Storm Lucid
Roto-Grip Crown

Top
Page 9 of 9 < 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager, Richie V. 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by Dennis Michael - 49 minutes 3 seconds ago
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by BowlerBill - Today at 01:01 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - Today at 12:00 PM
will the ball hook?
by W9JAB - Today at 11:16 AM
mental game
by 82Boat69 - 04/13/17 03:32 PM
What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid?
by champ - 04/13/17 12:17 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 04/12/17 09:58 PM
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by mmalsed - 04/12/17 12:14 PM
15lb hammer limited
by W9JAB - 04/12/17 09:55 AM
Hurling the ball
by mmalsed - 04/11/17 09:19 PM
Winter '17 Week 13 VL results
by Richie V. - 04/10/17 02:59 PM
modified suitcase release
by spr3wr - 04/07/17 08:52 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.