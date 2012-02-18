Sponsored Links







Team 2: High Flush

Chuck



Registered: 02/18/12

Posts: 260

A/S/L: 33/M/WI Registered: 02/18/12Posts: 260A/S/L: 33/M/WI Had an interesting kind of week this week... Absolutely coudln't miss the first and last game and was completely lost in the middle. Ended up needing to make about a 10board move and ball change to go from playing the ditch to the middle. I guess I started right of everyone and had to jump left of everyone all at once and did it POORLY.



279, 191, 234 -- Jar'd an 8 pin in the 9th the first game and had an ugly pocket split the last to keep me from some milestone type numbers. _________________________

In the bag:

RotoGrip Defiant Soul (?x4x?)

Radical Slant (68x4.75x18)

Storm IQ Tour Pearl (?x?x?)

DV8 Misfit (82x6x50)

Storm Victory Road Solid (?x?x?)

Plastic



Personal Records:

Game: 300

Series: 832

Avg: 220

beefers1



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Top #197225 - 01:41 AM Re: Team 2: High Flush Re: Chuck] beefers1

Legend



Registered: 02/04/09

Posts: 1240

A/S/L: 24/M/British Columbia Game 1: went Dutch the first six frames before failing to strike in the 7th to end that bid. Stayed clean and put together a late double for 204.



Game 2: The wheels fell off here as I opened three of the first four frames. Striking out in the 9th and 10th kept it from being a complete disaster, but it was still only good for 185.



Game 3: Double, 9-spare, four-bagger, 9-spare and four-bagger for 258. Threw a crap shot to start the 10th that somehow held and carried, but was otherwise pretty decent.



Total: 647



Once again, I finished with two out of three clean games. Still looking for the clean series, but I just can't seem to put together three good games in a row.

