BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Beginner Help » will the ball hook?
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197209 - Today at 11:08 AM will the ball hook?
W9JAB Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 01/07/14
Posts: 203
A/S/L: 62/m/Il.
If a ball it tossed with no ccw rotation will it hook?
I think not, undecided
it may curve a little depending on the core, ball
but I would think it should go straight. idea
Em I wrong? smile

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
#197210 - Today at 11:32 AM Re: will the ball hook? [Re: W9JAB]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1255
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
well, hook and curve are the same thing. smile

If a ball is ROLLED (i.e. no side rotation - so surface is not in question) . . .

BUT the core is in an unstable position, the ball will turn until the core is in a stable rotational position - just as you said.
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#197212 - Today at 11:51 AM Re: will the ball hook? [Re: W9JAB]
djp1080 Offline
Action Bowler

Registered: 04/20/13
Posts: 294
A/S/L: 69/m/IL
Originally Posted By: W9JAB
If a ball it tossed with no ccw rotation will it hook?
I think not, it may curve a little depending on the core, but I would think it should go straight.
Em I wrong?

Here's an article written by John Jowdy. Pay particular attention to part about the Straight Shot.
https://www.bowlingthismonth.com/bowling-tips/changing-hand-positions/

Top
#197216 - Today at 12:27 PM Re: will the ball hook? [Re: W9JAB]
champ Offline
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2072
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
I'm really only piggy-backing off mmalsed. He hit the nail on the head.

If a ball is rolled end over end and has no core (and the lane is actually flat) it will go in a straight line. If it has a core, that core will attempt to stabilize itself, and then roll in a straight line. If its rolled end over end this correcting motion will be minimal but it will take place.

And the topography of the lane plays a huge role in the matter. No lane is perfectly flat. They're all banked one way or the other. Even if that's only as much as an eyelash, it plays an effect. There are pairs of lanes that will give you fits, and you may just be bowling on an overly banked lane.
_________________________
Career Highs: 300/759

Top
#197217 - Today at 02:39 PM Re: will the ball hook? [Re: champ]
82Boat69 Offline
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 376
A/S/L: 69/M/California
If there is any axis rotation or axis tilt the ball 'can' hook. This doesn't mean it will.

Once axis rotation and axis tilt both reach zero, the ball will roll in a straight line.

This is true even for balls that have a pancake block or no block at all.
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 3000 Grit
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#197221 - Today at 04:46 PM Re: will the ball hook? [Re: 82Boat69]
mmalsed Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1255
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
If there is any axis rotation or axis tilt the ball 'can' hook. This doesn't mean it will.
Once axis rotation and axis tilt both reach zero, the ball will roll in a straight line.
This is true even for balls that have a pancake block or no block at all.


axis rotation and axis tilt are how the ball is delivered off the hand.

The premise was delivery without either.

But I can tell you that my wife delivers the ball without either and the ball does change direction (not much, but a bit).

If the "bulb" of the core (using a light-bulb core as an example) is to the right (or left) then the ball is going to change direction in order to get that bulb in a stable position - i.e. rolling end over end. That's physics. It will precess toward the bulb which will make the ball change directions.

that's hook. smile
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Top
#197224 - 52 minutes 10 seconds ago Re: will the ball hook? [Re: W9JAB]
goobee Offline
High Roller

Registered: 02/25/15
Posts: 370
A/S/L: 58/M/Sunny California
About a year and a half ago, my arthritic wrist flared up and I could not get under the ball for a few months. I suitcased the ball with my thumb at 9:00. The ball traveled straight 2/3's of the way down the lane before settling into a roll where it moved 5 to 7 boards into the pocket. It wasn't much to look at but it surprised the heck out of me that it could move that much without any help from me.
_________________________
Primary

14lbs Ebonite Gamebreaker 2
15lbs Motiv Venom Shock
14lbs Columbia 300 Antics
15lbs Brunswick Mastermind Einstein

Secondary

15lbs Blend10 OSW
15lbs Motiv Venom Panic
15lbs Motiv Rebel Tank

Spare

15lbs Faball Nail

Top



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
will the ball hook?
by goobee -
mental game
by 82Boat69 - 03:32 PM
What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid?
by champ - 12:17 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 09:58 PM
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by mmalsed - 12:14 PM
15lb hammer limited
by W9JAB - 09:55 AM
Hurling the ball
by mmalsed - 04/11/17 09:19 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - 04/11/17 12:50 AM
Winter '17 Week 13 VL results
by Richie V. - 04/10/17 02:59 PM
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by djp1080 - 04/10/17 02:28 PM
modified suitcase release
by spr3wr - 04/07/17 08:52 PM
How do you search a forum?
by W9JAB - 04/07/17 12:30 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.