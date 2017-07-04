mental game

Sponsored Links







I also believe in slumps, and in my case 600phobia, I have managed 1 600 this season so far, sorry 2, carrying about 180 ave. bowl a lot of high 500s but no 600s. I feel like I'm throwing the ball well, its just that last game that does me in. In the last 4 weeks in league play I have managed a 590, with a 227,200,and a 163, a 561 with a 213,210, and a 138, a 203,193, and a 169 for a 565, and a few days ago a hard fought 600 with a 243,198, I had to mark in the tenth to get it, actually had a strike in the 9th, but needed the mark in the tenth to get it, actually struck out in the tenth for a 185, for a 626, those third games are killing me, lack of concentration or what don't know



Adjusting when the heads or mid-lane breaks down is what going on with your game. look at your average the last 4 weeks 1st game ave. 221 ,2nd game ave. 200 and 3rd game ave. 163.

Adjusting when the heads or mid-lane breaks down is what going on with your game. look at your average the last 4 weeks 1st game ave. 221 ,2nd game ave. 200 and 3rd game ave. 163.

When you have oil you are solid but when they start to dry up and they will that's when you have trouble.You need to ball down (go to a weaker ball) or learn to move in when needed .

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario You might be on to something there, Noticed a lot in the 2nd game that the ball hooks the same just not carrying any more a lot more 10s 7s and other pocket leaves.

My adjustment for this is to go with a ball with the same surface, but with a wider VAL angle to keep RPM's up. Even though the ball has a weaker drilling, because RPM's are maintained the result in the pocket isn't weaker.

My adjustment for this is to go with a ball with the same surface, but with a wider VAL angle to keep RPM's up. Even though the ball has a weaker drilling, because RPM's are maintained the result in the pocket isn't weaker.



thats contradictory. I'm being sincere. a larger val angle means more aggressive. what you are saying I think is the shape of the shot is different from the first or previous ball.



I usually change the shape of the shot if the mids are beginning to read earlier. for me its a 5 inch, pin up smaller val angle medium cover which is (LT-48 with 75 x 5 x 35) .



it goes longer and finishes strong. hockey stick shape.



thats contradictory. I'm being sincere. a larger val angle means more aggressive. what you are saying I think is the shape of the shot is different from the first or previous ball.

I usually change the shape of the shot if the mids are beginning to read earlier. for me its a 5 inch, pin up smaller val angle medium cover which is (LT-48 with 75 x 5 x 35) .

it goes longer and finishes strong. hockey stick shape.



A/S/L: 69/M/California What allows a ball to break sharper is the VAL angle. However, to break sharper, a ball uses up whatever hand the bowler put into the ball at release faster. Same with pin to PAP distance.



If a ball with an aggressive surface is already creating too much friction and scrubbing off RPM's, the last thing a bowler should do is use a ball that will cause even more RPM's to be scrubbed off even quicker.



A wider VAL angle will get the ball down lane farther and used up RPM's more gradually.



If you have a source that says different, please provide the URL so I can see what it's saying. Thanks.

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario Going to throw this out there, what if the person does not have bowling balls with all these different VAL angles. Can the person change lines with the same ball or is he going to have to rely on his spare shooting abilities

A/S/L: 69/M/California We can't always take every ball we own to league or to a tournament.



What makes the best bowlers 'the best' is their ability to adjust no matter what they're faced with.



Over the years many great bowlers dropped from sight as ball technology changed. Others continued on.



Many of the characteristics of our releases limit us to how much we can do with a ball. Modern bowling balls have the ability to take even an average release and give that person the ability to bowl much higher scores if they understand the balls capabilities in combination with their own.



There are tons of articles on the internet to tell bowlers how to generate more speed, axis tilt, axis rotation and RPM's. There are many more to explain entry angle and ways to pick up spares.



Today, too many depend on a ball's characteristics and the way it's drilled than learning all the other things. I really believe older people who have thrown balls without dynamic weights have an advantage over young players because we did learn to shoot spares and make balls hook without dynamic weights.



On tough conditions where dynamic weights play a smaller roll and solid spare shooting and keeping the ball around the pocket are at a premium, even us old timers can be kind of scary to those who have a cannon for their delivery arm.

A/S/L: 62/m/Ontario I'll finish off this mental game with this, bowled my 2nd 600 yesterday, two 600s in two weeks, but what was strange, two weeks ago when I bowled my first, felt good focused and throwing the ball well, yesterday, not so much, mind was not in it, the throw did no feel right, but managed another 600, go figure

A/S/L: 69/M/California When you're hot, you're hot! Good job!



Confidence plays a major role.



Thinking you can do something is better than wondering. Knowing is better than thinking.



You don't define yourself by your last shot, but by your next shot. _________________________

