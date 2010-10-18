BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197198 - Yesterday at 10:29 AM What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid?
82Boat69 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 376
A/S/L: 69/M/California
If a reactive resin ball and a urethane ball are identical except for their surface, are drilled the same, delivered at the same speed, with the same axis rotation and axis tilt, which ball will skid the furthest?

If we remove the weight blocks from both balls, will this change the result?

What is more important in making a bowling ball skid? Is it the bowling ball's surface, the position of the weight block or a combination of both?

On fresh oil, which ball would perform better?
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 3000 Grit
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

#197201 - Yesterday at 12:21 PM Re: What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid?
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1255
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
A reactive ball and urethane, drilled and surfaced the same, with similar blocks . . .

reactive should absorb the oil more (that's what the reactive was for) and might grip through (if it's particle or has other additives to do that) and definitely should be more aggressive.

That's the whole point of reactive vs. urethane.

Sand the urethane at 500 and the reactive at 500/4000, you're going to see the urethane be more aggressive early than the reactive, but the reactive should be more snappy at the back end.

Think really hard rubber tires, but with NASTY tread pattern vs. really soft and slick tires - on a road covered in water with a really dry patch at the end.

The typically low-performing tires will grip through the water and start getting some traction early, but that's all it will get.

The typically high-performing tires will hydroplane until they can get to where they can grip and then they will WAY outperform. But it will be much more abrupt.


Which is pretty much exactly what we saw with Nord's videos. smile
#197202 - Yesterday at 04:14 PM Re: What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid?
82Boat69 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 376
A/S/L: 69/M/California
As soon as you change the surface of either ball and don't change the the surface of the other, you're comparing apples to oranges.

If you surface both balls to 500, which ball will skid furthest?

The whole point is to determine what surface skids the most, all other variables being equal.

I say urethane will skid further than reactive resin.

Anecdotal evidence, by definition, isn't reliable. People reading this site may think the next time their Storm 'Lock' doesn't finish on fresh oil, the correct adjustment is to pull out a Super Natural. I'd say that would be a mistake.
#197203 - Yesterday at 05:29 PM Re: What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid?
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1255
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
right - which was my point.

urethane should slide farther than reactive, coverstock being sanded the same.

smile
#197204 - Yesterday at 05:33 PM Re: What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid?
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1255
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
so - another question - which will go longer? Normal reactive or pearl?
#197205 - Yesterday at 05:44 PM Re: What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid?
82Boat69 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 376
A/S/L: 69/M/California
I would say under test conditions, they will react the same.

However, from a human perspective, I would say a human will get more RPM's out of a pearl ball and we already know what happens to RPM's coming out of the break.

My anecdotal evidence is this; I use 2 Storm 'Locks' as my primary balls. I use to polish them both to keep RPM's up. I've resurfaced my more aggressive Lock to 3000 grit. On fresh oil, even after sanding, I don't lose that many RPM's, although the ball will begin to suffer after just 1 or 1.5 games at which time I switch to a less aggressive ball.

Is polishing similar to a pearl ball? I don't know.

I just know that keeping speed and RPM's as high as possibile is the way to go.
#197211 - Today at 11:34 AM Re: What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid?
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1255
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
So, say I have an IQ Tour Pearl and an IQ Tour - both drilled the same - how would I get more RPMs on the pearl compared to the non-pearl?
#197213 - Today at 12:04 PM Re: What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid?
champ Online content
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2072
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
There is a tremendous difference between "skid" and how far down the lane the ball travels before it appears to change direction. In both instances, urethane and reactive, the balls are only truly skidding about the first 12-15 feet of the lane. ITRC and other outfits have done a tremendous amount of research on the issue.

The next 35 feet or so is the hook phase, and how dramatic that phase appears depends on about a thousand factors.

No ball, not even plastic or rubber will skid 40 feet and then instantly start changing direction.

I could be wrong, but I think it is the assumption that that's what balls do that is driving some of these discussions. Correct me if I'm wrong in that assumption.
#197215 - Today at 12:17 PM Re: What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid?
champ Online content
Legend

Registered: 11/30/10
Posts: 2072
A/S/L: 29/M/AZ
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69

Anecdotal evidence, by definition, isn't reliable. People reading this site may think the next time their Storm 'Lock' doesn't finish on fresh oil, the correct adjustment is to pull out a Super Natural. I'd say that would be a mistake.


You're right, we have to be careful with terminology for people trying to learn (and that's all of us.)

If your strong ball isn't hooking on the back, isn't finishing through the pocket, and otherwise just looks lazy, after you've attempted to move right to make sure you're not just in too much oil, or creating too much angle, the very best move is to ball down. Your strong ball is reading too much, too early, and giving up. It can no longer create downlane angle because it has lost its axis rotation due to reactive balls' extreme response to friction.

This is a confusing concept, particularly when we add urethane to the conversation. Many people think urethane does the same thing as reactive, its just a weaker smoother version. Not true. Urethane has a much slower response to friction. That's different however than saying it skids further. It doesn't. That's not anecdotal, or my opinion, that's based on a whole lot of testing don't by a whole lot of sources.

Yes, it may appear that the ball is skidding, since it travels further down the lane before making a physical change in direction, but again there is a difference.
Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
