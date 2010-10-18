What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid?

Anecdotal evidence, by definition, isn't reliable. People reading this site may think the next time their Storm 'Lock' doesn't finish on fresh oil, the correct adjustment is to pull out a Super Natural. I'd say that would be a mistake.
You're right, we have to be careful with terminology for people trying to learn (and that's all of us.)
If your strong ball isn't hooking on the back, isn't finishing through the pocket, and otherwise just looks lazy, after you've attempted to move right to make sure you're not just in too much oil, or creating too much angle, the very best move is to ball down. Your strong ball is reading too much, too early, and giving up. It can no longer create downlane angle because it has lost its axis rotation due to reactive balls' extreme response to friction.
This is a confusing concept, particularly when we add urethane to the conversation. Many people think urethane does the same thing as reactive, its just a weaker smoother version. Not true. Urethane has a much slower response to friction. That's different however than saying it skids further. It doesn't. That's not anecdotal, or my opinion, that's based on a whole lot of testing don't by a whole lot of sources.
Yes, it may appear that the ball is skidding, since it travels further down the lane before making a physical change in direction, but again there is a difference.