will the ball hook?





Registered: 01/07/14

Posts: 203

If a ball it tossed with no ccw rotation will it hook?

I think not,

it may curve a little depending on the core,

but I would think it should go straight.

Em I wrong?

I think not,

it may curve a little depending on the core,

but I would think it should go straight.

Legend



Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: will the ball hook?

Virtual League Champion



Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1254

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA Registered: 10/18/10Posts: 1254A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



If a ball is ROLLED (i.e. no side rotation - so surface is not in question) . . .



If a ball is ROLLED (i.e. no side rotation - so surface is not in question) . . .

BUT the core is in an unstable position, the ball will turn until the core is in a stable rotational position - just as you said.

Avg: 200

Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290

Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759



16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot



"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

Re: will the ball hook?

Action Bowler



Registered: 04/20/13

Posts: 294

A/S/L: 69/m/IL Originally Posted By: W9JAB If a ball it tossed with no ccw rotation will it hook?

I think not, it may curve a little depending on the core, but I would think it should go straight.

Em I wrong?



Here's an article written by John Jowdy. Pay particular attention to part about the Straight Shot.

Here's an article written by John Jowdy. Pay particular attention to part about the Straight Shot.

https://www.bowlingthismonth.com/bowling-tips/changing-hand-positions/

Re: will the ball hook?





Registered: 11/30/10

Posts: 2072

A/S/L: 29/M/AZ LegendRegistered: 11/30/10Posts: 2072A/S/L: 29/M/AZ I'm really only piggy-backing off mmalsed. He hit the nail on the head.



If a ball is rolled end over end and has no core (and the lane is actually flat) it will go in a straight line. If it has a core, that core will attempt to stabilize itself, and then roll in a straight line. If its rolled end over end this correcting motion will be minimal but it will take place.



And the topography of the lane plays a huge role in the matter. No lane is perfectly flat. They're all banked one way or the other. Even if that's only as much as an eyelash, it plays an effect. There are pairs of lanes that will give you fits, and you may just be bowling on an overly banked lane. _________________________

Career Highs: 300/759

Top

Tweet

Preview

