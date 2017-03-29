BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197093 - 03/29/17 10:41 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4492
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

It was looking like a more or less ordinary night for me after two games, but, after a spare to start, everything just "clicked" and I started carrying, going five in a row, single-pin spare, big-ish split, and then two Brooklyn strikes, which loosened me up enough (particularly knowing the game was in hand) to throw the last two flush. The 244 was my highest game in over three years, the last time I had a game that good coming on Sept. 18, 2013, in which I had both a 259 and a 244 in bowling 665.

Result: 161-162-244=567
Average (87 games): 173
Average for last 9 games: 173
Next week's AVG+1 score: 581

Composite average (162 games): 174

My spare in the 10th first game was important, because we won by a pin on the fill. The second game was not as close, and, as I mentioned, the first strike in the 10th meant the third game win, for all four points.
#197120 - 04/02/17 09:18 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4492
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

My third game was definitely better than my first two, particularly because I couldn't seem to buy a spare in those two. A bright side is that I did better on my splits than usual, converting one (the 4-9) and picking four out of another (Greek church).

Result: 154-146-181=481
Average (78 games): 174
Average for last 9 games: 161
Next week's AVG+1 score: 566

Composite average (165 games): 173

After losing the first game, we won the other two and today, with the third game win coming on Harry's double in the 10th. Harry had a one-open (a 7-10) 761.
#197140 - 04/05/17 10:35 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4492
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

I only put strikes together twice tonight, and most of my spare misses were the 10 pin, including twice in the 10th. 50/50 on splits, the one I converted being the 2-7.

Result: 196-168-171=535
Average (90 games): 173
Average for last 9 games: 181
Next week's AVG+1 score: 568

Composite average (168 games): 173

Our opponents were all over average, including a 756 by their anchor, and the team lost all four.
#197146 - 04/06/17 11:25 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Fin09 Offline
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1143
A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA
Pretty sure I saw something last night that I've never seen before- a couple of lanes to our right, a young guy who has shot 2 300s in this league this season went front 10, foul spare for 280.
#197164 - 04/09/17 09:19 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4492
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

The reader's attention should be drawn to the third game, as it was one of my rare clean games. I had to convert the 4-7-9 in the 10th that game to keep it clean, and, considering how often I ruin clean games in the 10th, I told people I'd take that every day and twice on Sunday. smile

Result: 180-193-190=563
Average (81 games): 174
Average for last 9 games: 171
Next week's AVG+1 score: 528

Composite average: 174

Peter came back to the team after his winter vacation tonight. I was high man on the pair, and the team took all eight.
#197206 - Yesterday at 09:58 PM Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread [Re: Richie V.]
Richie V. Offline
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3

Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4492
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame (Linked to BowlSK sheet)

I was only a bit better than perfectly average tonight. There was at least a double in every game, but also either a split or a washout, two splits in the third game. A couple of missed 10s were thrown in, but I did make more than I missed.

Result: 165-188-168=521
Average (93 games): 173
Average for last 9 games: 180
Next week's AVG+1 score: 569

Composite average (174 games): 174

Team didn't have a good night, as we lost all three games by at least 50 pins.
