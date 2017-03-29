|
#197093 - 03/29/17 10:41 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4492
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
It was looking like a more or less ordinary night for me after two games, but, after a spare to start, everything just "clicked" and I started carrying, going five in a row, single-pin spare, big-ish split, and then two Brooklyn strikes, which loosened me up enough (particularly knowing the game was in hand) to throw the last two flush. The 244 was my highest game in over three years, the last time I had a game that good coming on Sept. 18, 2013, in which I had both a 259 and a 244 in bowling 665.Result
: 161-162-244=567Average (87 games)
: 173Average for last 9 games
: 173Next week's AVG+1 score
: 581Composite average (162 games)
: 174
My spare in the 10th first game was important, because we won by a pin on the fill. The second game was not as close, and, as I mentioned, the first strike in the 10th meant the third game win, for all four points.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 174 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
Legend
Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
#197120 - 04/02/17 09:18 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4492
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
My third game was definitely better than my first two, particularly because I couldn't seem to buy a spare in those two. A bright side is that I did better on my splits than usual, converting one (the 4-9) and picking four out of another (Greek church).Result
: 154-146-181=481Average (78 games)
: 174Average for last 9 games
: 161Next week's AVG+1 score
: 566Composite average (165 games)
: 173
After losing the first game, we won the other two and today, with the third game win coming on Harry's double in the 10th. Harry had a one-open (a 7-10) 761.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 174 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#197140 - 04/05/17 10:35 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4492
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
I only put strikes together twice tonight, and most of my spare misses were the 10 pin, including twice in the 10th. 50/50 on splits, the one I converted being the 2-7.Result
: 196-168-171=535Average (90 games)
: 173Average for last 9 games
: 181Next week's AVG+1 score
: 568Composite average (168 games)
: 173
Our opponents were all over average, including a 756 by their anchor, and the team lost all four.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 174 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#197146 - 04/06/17 11:25 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Champion
Registered: 01/07/08
Posts: 1143
A/S/L: 50/M/Virginia Beach, VA
|
Pretty sure I saw something last night that I've never seen before- a couple of lanes to our right, a young guy who has shot 2 300s in this league this season went front 10, foul spare for 280.
Experience is something you get immediately after you need it most
Bowl up a Storm!
#197164 - 04/09/17 09:19 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4492
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
The reader's attention should be drawn to the third game, as it was one of my rare clean games. I had to convert the 4-7-9 in the 10th that game to keep it clean, and, considering how often I ruin clean games in the 10th, I told people I'd take that every day and twice on Sunday. Result
: 180-193-190=563Average (81 games)
: 174Average for last 9 games
: 171Next week's AVG+1 score
: 528Composite average
: 174
Peter came back to the team after his winter vacation tonight. I was high man on the pair, and the team took all eight.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 174 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
#197206 - Yesterday at 09:58 PM
Re: Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
[Re: Richie V.]
Virtual League Secretary,
Virtual League Champion x3
Registered: 02/21/08
Posts: 4492
A/S/L: 50/M/Brockton, MA
Tonight's bowling, frame-by-frame
(Linked to BowlSK sheet)
I was only a bit better than perfectly average tonight. There was at least a double in every game, but also either a split or a washout, two splits in the third game. A couple of missed 10s were thrown in, but I did make more than I missed.Result
: 165-188-168=521Average (93 games)
: 173Average for last 9 games
: 180Next week's AVG+1 score
: 569Composite average (174 games)
: 174
Team didn't have a good night, as we lost all three games by at least 50 pins.
Arsenal (all 15 lb.)
Alpha Crux
Marvel Pearl
IQ Tour Fusion
Reign of Fire
Tropical Breeze
Fast
T-ZoneCareer Highs
Avg.: 197 (Summer 2008)
Book: 186
Series: 707
Game: 288Current
Brunswick Mixed - Avg: 173 HS: 615 HG: 244
Sunday Niters - Avg: 174 HS: 610 HG: 235
Composite Avg: 174The Tenth Board
: My bowling blogRichie's BowlSK profile
