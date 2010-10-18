BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
#197200 - Today at 12:14 PM Re: Urethane Ball Motion Explained? [Re: 82Boat69]
mmalsed Online content
Virtual League Champion

Registered: 10/18/10
Posts: 1252
A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA
Originally Posted By: 82Boat69
Re-read my post. I'm saying just the opposite. Reactive resin will always outperform urethane.
I would never use urethane except if the lanes had broken down or I found myself on wood lanes with short oil.
A urethane ball on fresh oil is a waste of time.


If you watch his videos, his urethane is "performing" more aggressively than his reactive. . .

BUT if you look at the start of his rack-attack video, you can see that his urethane is MUCH more sanded than his rack-attack . . .

so, all things being equal - but they're not! LOL.

Would be much interesting to see them both at 500, same board, same pattern. smile
_________________________
Avg: 200
Season High Gm: 276 / Lifetime: 290
Season High Ser: 714 / Lifetime: 759

16# IQ Tour Pearl/16# Crux/16# Marvel S/15#White Dot

"Gotta kick at the darkness 'till it bleeds daylight"

