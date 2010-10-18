Sponsored Links







What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid? 82Boat69

A/S/L: 69/M/California If a reactive resin ball and a urethane ball are identical except for their surface, are drilled the same, delivered at the same speed, with the same axis rotation and axis tilt, which ball will skid the furthest?



If we remove the weight blocks from both balls, will this change the result?



What is more important in making a bowling ball skid? Is it the bowling ball's surface, the position of the weight block or a combination of both?



Re: What Makes A Bowling Ball Skid? mmalsed

reactive should absorb the oil more (that's what the reactive was for) and might grip through (if it's particle or has other additives to do that) and definitely should be more aggressive.



That's the whole point of reactive vs. urethane.



Sand the urethane at 500 and the reactive at 500/4000, you're going to see the urethane be more aggressive early than the reactive, but the reactive should be more snappy at the back end.



Think really hard rubber tires, but with NASTY tread pattern vs. really soft and slick tires - on a road covered in water with a really dry patch at the end.



The typically low-performing tires will grip through the water and start getting some traction early, but that's all it will get.



The typically high-performing tires will hydroplane until they can get to where they can grip and then they will WAY outperform. But it will be much more abrupt.





