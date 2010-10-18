Sponsored Links







Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 367

A/S/L: 69/M/California



Plastic hooks the least. Urethane hooks more than plastic. Reactive resin hooks more than urethane. Particle balls hook more than reactive resin.



How much a ball hooks is based on friction between the ball and the lane.



Here's some reading from the USBC's ball motion study;



Plastic hooks the least. Urethane hooks more than plastic. Reactive resin hooks more than urethane. Particle balls hook more than reactive resin.

How much a ball hooks is based on friction between the ball and the lane.

Here's some reading from the USBC's ball motion study;

http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/usbcongress/bowl/equipandspecs/pdfs/BallMotionASQ.pdf

14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004

Posts: 10100

A/S/L: Mountain View, CA

Re: Urethane Ball Motion Explained? Re: nord] mmalsed

Registered: 10/18/10

Posts: 1247

A/S/L: 43/M/Riverside, CA



urethane is a polyester compound - redwoodplastics.com/polyurethane among others.



from this site, referring to bowler's paradise:



Quote: From bowlers paradise:

Polyester/Plastic: The type of ball that most recreational bowlers will recognize is the polyester bowling ball, which is commonly referred to as a plastic bowling ball. Polyester bowling balls have been available since the 1960s. They have a low cost compared to the other types of bowling balls and they are very durable, which is why they are used as house balls on the racks of most bowling centers. The durability comes from the hard, low friction nature of the polyester cover. This low friction nature causes the plastic ball to skid more and maintain a straighter trajectory. Plastic balls are primarily used by beginning bowlers; however, many experienced and professional bowlers use them for spare shots and for very dry lane conditions.



Urethane: In the late 1970s, bowling manufacturers experimented with coverstocks softer than polyester in order to create more hook potential. The result of these experiments was a polyurethane coverstock, or urethane for short. Urethane has a higher friction surface than polyester, so it will hook more. It can be easily sanded or polished to control its hook potential. Urethane is the preferred coverstock for beginning hook bowlers. It is also the dry lane choice for many experienced bowlers.



Reactive Resin: In the early 1990s, ball manufacturer started adding resin particles to their urethane coverstocks. The resin made the ball tackier than plain urethane which increased its hook potential. A side effect of the resin is that it makes the ball hydroplane on the oil more than plain urethane. The combination of the increased skid on oil and stronger hooking ability on dry boards gives the resin ball a bigger backend reaction for more striking power than prior ball types. Reactive resin is the primary coverstock for most experienced bowlers on most lane conditions.



Particle: Experienced bowlers preferred the smooth reaction and controllability of urethane, but they could not refuse the power provided by reactive resin balls. The ball manufacturers response to this situation was to add textured particles such as ceramics and glass to the resin enhanced polyurethane balls. The added texture gave the ball more grip in the oil for a smooth, controllable hook style, while maintaining the powerful backend of reactive resin. The hook potential for most particle bowling balls is higher than all of the other types of coverstocks. This extremely high hook potential means that most particle balls are for use on oily lane conditions only. However, ball makers are constantly tinkering with the quantity and size of the particles used, so particle balls are becoming more versatile across many types of lane conditioning.





Another from TenPin (who called Motiv for info):

Quote: My understanding (which included a phone call to Motiv asking this exact question) is that they are pretty much the same. As you said, reactive balls start with a urethane base and have various chemicals added to give them grip, oil absorption properties, etc.



from wikipedia:

Quote: In the early 1990s, a new material known as "reactive resin" was introduced. Reactive resin is still made from polyurethane, but has been treated with additives while in a liquid state that create pores in the coverstock that allow it to absorb oil. As oil is absorbed into the ball rather than sitting on the surface, there is greater friction between the ball and the lane.



from

Quote: Reactive coverstocks are composed of similar materials used in regular urethane formations, however, they are blended with different additives.



and from

Quote: Reactive urethane is simply a urethane cover stock with an added "reactive" ingredient and was first marketed in the early 1990's.



So, reactive resin balls ARE urethane balls, with additives. gotta quit with the ball motion study. LOL it doesn't say anything about polyester, reactive resin, or urethane (at least as far as what they are or how they react). In fact, it mentions them a total of three times (combined). The report is not a golden bullet.urethane is a polyester compound - redwoodplastics.com/polyurethane among others.from this site, referring to bowler's paradise:Another from TenPin (who called Motiv for info):from wikipedia:from https://www.bowlingball.com/BowlVersity/bowling-ball-evolution?#idc-cover and from www.bowlingdigital.com/bowl/node/2324 So, reactive resin balls ARE urethane balls, with additives.



Re: Urethane Ball Motion Explained? Re: mmalsed] 82Boat69

Registered: 06/24/16

Posts: 367

A/S/L: 69/M/California



What's the difference between polyester and polyurethane?

How do those additives affect friction?



Without dynamic weights;



What's the difference in the friction created between a

polyester ball and a polyurethane ball?



What's the difference in the friction created between a

polyurethane ball and a reactive resin ball?



If a urethane ball and a reactive resin ball are both thrown at the same speed in the same oil;



Which ball will create more friction?

Which ball will begin to transition earlier?



If resin skids through oil, how come we don't see anyone throwing resin at 10 pins?



Finally, if you put the same weight block in a urethane ball and a reactive resin ball, then drill them identically, which ball will transition quicker?



14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished

14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished

15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Re: Urethane Ball Motion Explained? Re: nord] Dennis Michael





Registered: 12/11/05

Posts: 9403

A/S/L: M/Barrington, Ill





Watch the video.



https://www.bowlingball.com/BowlVersity/plastic-vs-urethane-bowling-balls?

Watch the video.

"Urethane gives you a little more energy into the pins."



