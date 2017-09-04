BowlingFans.com, The site for the fans, by the fans....
Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
You are not logged in. [Log In] BowlingFans.com Home » Forums » Coaching And Equipment » Beginner Help » Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
Register (FREE)    Forum List        Calendar     Active Topics    FAQ
Sponsored Links




ChatBox:

Sponsored Links


Page 2 of 2 < 1 2
Topic Options
Rate This Topic
#197185 - Today at 02:05 PM Re: Urethane Ball Motion Explained? [Re: Dennis Michael]
82Boat69 Online content
High Roller

Registered: 06/24/16
Posts: 366
A/S/L: 69/M/California
Where are you getting your information? Reactive Resin is not polyester.

Plastic hooks the least. Urethane hooks more than plastic. Reactive resin hooks more than urethane. Particle balls hook more than reactive resin.

How much a ball hooks is based on friction between the ball and the lane.

Here's some reading from the USBC's ball motion study;

http://usbcongress.http.internapcdn.net/usbcongress/bowl/equipandspecs/pdfs/BallMotionASQ.pdf
_________________________
14 lb Storm Lock : 45 x 4 x 35 Polished
14 lb Storm Lock : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
14 lb Ebonite Cyclone : 50 x 5 x 50 Polished
15 lb Columbia Blue Dot: Circa 1979

Top
#10100 - 1 second ago Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links Online content
Legend

Registered: Fri Aug 27 2004
Posts: 10100
A/S/L: Mountain View, CA
Top
Page 2 of 2 < 1 2



Moderator:  Angel, Community Manager 
Savings That Support BowlingCommunity.com
We need your help!
Rather than begging for donations we're asking you to do one simple thing to help keep these forums running smooth:
When shopping for anything on Amazon.com or eBay please use these links to go to the web sites.

This won't cost you a cent!
You'll still get the exact same low prices, deals and free or low cost shipping; it doesn't change anything for you at all! The items do not have to be bowling related; all purchases made through these links help us! Amazon.com and eBay will pay us a small commission for every sale and it's helping us cover the expenses.
BowlingCommunity.com Recent Posts
mental game
by RGR - Today at 02:41 PM
Urethane Ball Motion Explained?
by 82Boat69 - Today at 02:05 PM
Hurling the ball
by leodlion - Today at 01:43 PM
2017 USBC Open Championships
by Richie V. - Today at 12:50 AM
Winter '17 Week 13 VL results
by Richie V. - Yesterday at 02:59 PM
Okay - have to figure out how to deal with
by djp1080 - Yesterday at 02:28 PM
Fall/Winter Leagues 2016-17 thread
by Richie V. - 04/09/17 09:19 PM
modified suitcase release
by spr3wr - 04/07/17 08:52 PM
How do you search a forum?
by W9JAB - 04/07/17 12:30 PM
PRODIGY BOWLERS TOUR -- 04-01-2017 "BOSS RADIO"
by wronghander - 04/03/17 10:10 PM
Winter '17 Week 12 VL results
by Richie V. - 04/03/17 05:19 PM
Winter '17 VL announcements & discussion
by Richie V. - 03/31/17 02:59 PM
Terms Of Use
Use of this community signifies your agreement to the Community Standards and Conditions of Use.
Privacy statement · · Mark all read
Contact Us · BowlingFans.com Home · Top

Home|Expert Bowling Tips|BowlingCommunity.com|Chat|Right Approach|Calendar|TV Schedules
Frequently Asked Questions|Bowling Glossary|Bowling Software|BowlSearch.com|Pro Shop
About BowlingFans.com | Contact Us | Advertise With Us | Site Map
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. | Material Connection Disclosure

Copyright © 1998 - 2017 - usrbingeek LLC | Copyright Policy
BowlingFans.com, BowlingFans, The Right Approach, Kegler's Connection, Tour411, BallBeat, BowlingCommunity.com, BowlSearch.com, and Bowling News You Can Use are trademarks of usrbingeek LLC. All other trademarks and tradenames are property of their respective owners.