Urethane Ball Motion Explained?

I think you have your surfaces reversed. Reactive resin doesn't skid through oil. Reactive resin balls have peaks and valleys in their surface which makes them create more friction not less.
The height of the peaks and distance between peaks is what makes them soak up oil and not skid. A reactive ball will slow down dramatically from it's launch speed due to friction. That is not the case for urethane.
Additionally, the weight block creates track flare which causes a reactive resin ball to rotate on a fresh surface on each revolution. The whole point is to put the aggressive surface of a reactive ball on the lane to minimize the effects of lane conditioner, not skid through it.
As for urethane, it does not read lanes sooner. It will skid further and because it doesn't soak up up or flare much, it will skid further because less friction is created.
Do you have a source for your contention? I'd like to read it.
I will have to disagree with the above statements based on personal experience.
I have the Visionary Crow urethane ball at 1000 grit. It has a dynamic core and I have it drilled for max flare.
I also have a Hammer Dark Legend solid, also at 1000 grit with the same high flare layout.
On a house shot, when the Dark Legend will not hook and just slides through the oil, if I pull out The Crow, it will hook and hook early and roll long.
This is on the exact same target line.
The urethane ball flares just as much as the reactive ball and takes oil off the lane because it is always rolling over a clean surface of ball due to the heavy flare.
When the ball comes back with the oil stripes I wipes
them off and now the ball is dry again. The urethane ball took oil off the lane.
The only difference is the reactive ball soaks up the oil stripes, but on the urethane ball they stay on the surface.
Reactive balls are designed to skid a real long way and then react suddenly to friction giving them their distinctive back end reaction and hitting power.
True urethane balls are designed to hook early and roll long, with little to no backend reaction. This allows a urethane ball to provide excellent control because it will not jump in the backend.